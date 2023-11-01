Casey’s and Pepsi® Honor Military Veterans and Their Families with Annual Giving Campaign

ANKENY, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This month, Casey’s is showing gratitude for the service and sacrifice of our country’s veterans and active service members. Now through November 28, Casey’s is inviting its guests to round up their in-store purchases to benefit two organizations that provide assistance and support to military veterans and their families: Hope For The Warriors (HOPE) and Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.

Casey’s has been a long-time partner of Hope For The Warriors, a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring stability, strength and community for veterans, service members and their families. Casey’s also works with Children of Fallen Patriots, which provides scholarships and educational counseling to military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty.

“Service members, both past and present, have given so much to our country. Last year, our guests helped us make a significant impact on these brave men and women by raising more than $1 million for these two nonprofit organizations,” said Darren Rebelez, President and CEO of Casey’s, and a veteran of the United States Army. “We are grateful for PepsiCo’s continued partnership on this campaign and appreciate the sincere generosity of our guests and team members through this annual opportunity to give back in a meaningful way.”

Casey’s guests can show they are “Here for Veterans” by contributing to the campaign in two ways:

Donate your change by rounding up any in-store purchases at their local Casey’s.

Support veterans and their families when you buy a 20 oz. Pepsi, small Lays or Doritos, and a Mega Slice. Pepsi will make a donation of $25,000.

“PepsiCo is honored to partner with Casey’s in our continued support of the military heroes who have served and protected our country,” said Tameka McBride, Senior Vice President of Commercial, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Central Division. “Through our annual PepsiCo Rolling Remembrance relay and Casey’s annual giving campaign, we are proud to raise funds for organizations that support veterans and their families across our communities for nearly a decade.”

Casey’s is committed to make life better for communities every day. And with the help of its guests and partners, Casey’s has been able to make a significant impact on veterans, service members and their families – donating $8 million to date through its in-store round-up campaigns.

“As a longtime supporter of Hope For The Warriors, Casey’s and its guests have continued to show their dedication to military families,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and CEO of Hope For The Warriors. “At Hope For The Warriors, we know the needs of service members, veterans and their families are ever changing; however, we know the support from Casey’s is steadfast in saving the lives of those we serve on a daily basis.”

Additionally, Casey’s is offering any size complimentary coffee or fountain drink to all veterans on Veterans Day - November 11, 2023. Casey’s is extending the same offer year-round to active duty military personnel and on-duty, uniformed first responders – including law enforcement, fire and EMS.

"Casey's round-up campaign raised over $1.7M in cumulative support for Children of Fallen Patriots," said David Kim, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Children of Fallen Patriots. "Thanks to Casey's, we have been able to cover the cost of a combined 277 years of college funding for our scholars. We're so incredibly grateful for this partnership and look forward to this year."

To learn more about how Casey’s contributions have made a positive impact on veterans, active service members and their families, visit Casey’s blog.

About Casey’s

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,500 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.