Aldeyra Therapeutics Enters into Exclusive Option Agreement with AbbVie for License to Develop and Commercialize Reproxalap

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a biotechnology company devoted to discovering and developing innovative therapies designed to treat immune-mediated diseases, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive option agreement with AbbVie Inc. (AbbVie).

Under the terms of the option agreement, AbbVie has the option to acquire a co-exclusive license to develop, manufacture, and commercialize reproxalap in the U.S. and an exclusive license to develop, manufacture, and commercialize reproxalap outside the U.S. Aldeyra will receive a non-refundable option fee of $1 million and an upfront payment of $100 million less option fees if AbbVie chooses to exercise the option. Under the terms of the license agreement, Aldeyra would be eligible to receive up to $300 million in regulatory and commercial milestone payments, inclusive of a $100 million milestone payment upon U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of reproxalap in dry eye disease; in the United States, Aldeyra and AbbVie would share profits and losses from the commercialization of reproxalap according to a split of 60% for AbbVie and 40% for Aldeyra; and for markets outside the U.S., Aldeyra would be eligible to receive tiered royalties on net sales of reproxalap.

Exercise of the option will also grant AbbVie the right of first negotiation for compounds that are owned or otherwise controlled by Aldeyra in the field of ophthalmology relating to treating conditions of the ocular surface. The right of first negotiation is in addition to a right to review data for any other compounds that are owned or otherwise controlled by Aldeyra in the fields of ophthalmology and immunology before such data is shared with any other third party. Additional details regarding the terms of the option agreement may be found in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Aldeyra with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Goodwin Proctor acted as legal advisor and Aquilo Partners, L.P. acted as financial advisor to Aldeyra in this transaction.

About Aldeyra

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a biotechnology company devoted to discovering innovative therapies designed to treat immune-mediated diseases. Our approach is to develop pharmaceuticals that modulate immunological systems, instead of directly inhibiting or activating single protein targets, with the goal of optimizing multiple pathways at once while minimizing toxicity. Our product candidates include RASP (reactive aldehyde species) modulators ADX‑629, ADX‑246, ADX‑248, and chemically related molecules for the potential treatment of systemic and retinal immune-mediated diseases. Our pre-commercial product candidates are reproxalap, a RASP modulator for the potential treatment of dry eye disease (under U.S. Food and Drug Administration New Drug Application Review) and allergic conjunctivitis, and ADX-2191, a novel formulation of intravitreal methotrexate for the potential treatment of proliferative vitreoretinopathy and retinitis pigmentosa.

Safe Harbor Statement

