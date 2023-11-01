Generational Group Title Sponsor for “Tribute to Our Troops” Golf Tournament

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group, a leading investment banking firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce it is once again the title sponsor for the 8th annual Generational Salute – A Tribute to Our Troops fundraising event and golf tournament at The Bent Tree Golf Club in Dallas from November 7th through the 9th.

Since 2015, Bent Tree has hosted the annual Salute to our Troops event to honor service men and women and raise funds for post-9/11 veterans who need more help than is provided by the Veterans Administration. The objective of this fundraising event is to help fund foundations that provide housing, ramps, service dogs, specialized care for mental health, PTSD, and traumatic brain injuries, among many other services to our veterans.

Generational is delighted to, once more, be the title sponsor for the event. The festivities will begin on Tuesday, November 7th with a lively Pickleball Tournament. The event will continue Wednesday, November 8th with the first of two golf outings, followed by a VIP party for Generational guests, dinner, and a live auction. Renowned golf commentator and founder of Feherty’s Troops First Foundation David Feherty will be the MC for the evening. Feherty’s Troops First Foundation is one of four foundations that will benefit from this year’s donations.

Thursday’s action will commence with a breakfast buffet followed by a patriotic presentation of colors and opening ceremonies to precede the golf competition. At the conclusion of the tournament, an awards ceremony will provide a festive recap of the day’s events.

In addition to Feherty's Troops First Foundation, this year’s donations will benefit Defenders of Freedom, Northern Texas PGA HOPE, and Folds of Honor. All four foundations focus on improving the lives of our nation’s military heroes by delivering critically needed services.

"We are honored to continue our role as the title sponsor of The Generational Salute and to thank our troops with this very important event," said Generational President and CEO, Ryan Binkley. “It is a privilege to recognize these amazing men and women who have served our Country so faithfully.”

Binkley added, “This event has become an important part of Generational’s annual celebrations and provides our entire team with an opportunity to give back to these outstanding service members.”

For more information about The Generational Salute 2023 event, please contact Neal Feibel at nfeibel@aol.com or 469-438-7476.

Learn more about the Veterans organizations benefiting from this event at:

