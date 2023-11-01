CORRECTING and REPLACING Bark Social to Acquire Barkhaus

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The updated release reads:

BARK SOCIAL TO ACQUIRE BARKHAUS

Industry Leading Dog-Friendly Social Club Grows to Five Locations

Bark Social, the country's first social club for dogs and dog lovers, announced today it has acquired Barkhaus in Alexandria, Va. The 6,000 square foot facility will remain a bar where dogs are encouraged, but not required, under new leadership. Bark Social will bring in freshly trained Bark Rangers to keep pups safe, a full calendar of social events, a full bar (adding liquor) and a new boutique featuring both dog and human goods.

“We are excited to unleash joy in Alexandria and build upon the community Barkhaus has built,” said Luke Silverman, co-founder and president of Bark Social. “As more dog lovers look for fun and safe places to bring their dogs, we are eager to meet the demand with our new locations.

Alexandria’s first dog bar, Barkhaus, was founded in the fall of 2020 by Alex Benbassat and Justin LeGores. After three years, they approached multiple dog bars in search of an acquisition or merging partner, before choosing Bark Social. “Having spent countless hours and immense passion building Barkhaus, it gives me great pride and confidence to work with Luke, Charlene, and the Bark Social team. Their innovative business model for Bark Social deeply resonated with what we, at Barkhaus, have always aspired to be. We couldn’t be more excited to join the Bark Social family.” said Benbassat. Bark Social will continue to offer the Del Ray community a place for two and four-legged regulars and new guests. Benbassat will stay on as an operating partner at Bark Social, and continue to lead the Alexandria team.

“With the ongoing expansion, I am also proud to name Charlene Lee as a co-founder. She has been instrumental to our success over the last couple of years, and I am excited to see her contributions in her new pivotal role.”

Lee will lead Bark Social alongside Silverman as the company becomes the largest dog-friendly social concept in the country. Bringing her experience as a Harvard graduate and from building and running ArtLifting and New Politics, Lee is also the proud mama of her 160 pound dog, Jack.

Bark Social continues to expand its footprint in the Mid-Atlantic region and on the West Coast. With one Los Angeles location under development, Bark Social has recently signed their second lease in California with plans for additional locations across the US.

About Bark Social

Bark Social was founded in 2021 as a bar for dog lovers, where dogs are encouraged but not required. The indoor/outdoor venue hosts a professionally monitored off-leash dog park and features a fully stocked beer garden & bar, coffee bar offering dog & human food as well as a full retail experience. With locations in Bethesda and Baltimore, Maryland, as well as Philadelphia, Bark Social is currently expanding in the Mid-Atlantic and has locations under development across the country. For more information visit www.barksocial.com, @bark_social.