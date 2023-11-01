VIZIO’s Home Screen Creates a Portal to Exclusive Holiday-Themed, Shoppable Content Series

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced the launch of an exclusive shoppable content series, Merry & Bright, which spreads joy to families by transforming their homes into winter wonderlands this holiday season. The branded entertainment series, presented by The Home Depot, is produced by VIZIO and is hosted by Grammy-nominated American Idol winner Jordin Sparks, who VIZIO brought on for the project.

Merry & Bright consists of three 10-minute episodes, plus bonus snackable shorts featuring Jordin’s favorite Holiday Tips and Tricks for audiences at home. In each episode, Jordin will introduce viewers to the family, before giving audiences a front-row seat to the incredible transformation process and big reveal, all made possible with holiday products and expertise available at The Home Depot.

Each episode will include an amazing holiday makeover ranging from enchanted forests to real-life snow globes, even a jaw-dropping nostalgic Christmas transformation. As viewers are inspired by each design, integrated brand and product messaging from The Home Depot, along with seamlessly shoppable tactics, will help turn that inspiration to action. By scanning integrated in-episode QR codes, audiences are directed to a custom "shop the look" page on HomeDepot.com where they can add products seen on screen into their shopping cart, making for a seamlessly shoppable experience.

All episodes of Merry & Bright will drop on November 1, 2023, exclusively on VIZIO. The content will be available until December 31, 2023, and can be found on VIZIO’s Home Screen Hero, which will spotlight different episodes of the heart-warming show each week.

“The shift to streaming is allowing brands to think beyond the traditional :15- and :30-second spot and really become the entertainment,” said Katlyn Wilson, Director of Branded Content Sales and Strategy at VIZIO. “It’s exciting to partner with such an established and innovative brand like The Home Depot, who is taking advantage of these opportunities to deliver emotion-led storytelling, centered around VIZIO’s audience interests like holiday content and DIY.”

Merry & Bright is produced by Turn Card Content with Audra Smith, Courtney Smith, Jake Haelen, and Amy Hurt serving as Executive Producers. The VIZIO Merry & Bright partnership was negotiated by The Home Depot’s media agency OMD USA, and orchestrated by The Content Collective, OMD’s content marketing division.

“This partnership exemplifies how shoppable technology is expanding the role of brand storytelling from an upper-to-mid funnel tool to driving immediate commerce action and sales impact,” said Brandon Helrich, Group Director at OMD’s The Content Collective.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.