Silicon Mitus and Pico Semiconductor Partner to Develop Ultra-Small High-Frequency Silicon Capacitors

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silicon Mitus (CEO Huh Youm), a company specializing in power management and analog semiconductors, announced that it has signed a contract to develop ultra-small silicon capacitors for high frequency with a major electronics manufacturer in Korea, and has supplied trial samples. Silicon Mitus worked in collaboration with Pico Semiconductor, Inc. (CEO Kim Yong-guk), a capacitor development company.

A capacitor is an electrical component that stores a large amount of charge in a conductor for a period of time to maintain a steady flow of current to other electronic components.

Silicon Mitus's ultra-small silicon capacitor is the result of its collaboration with Pico Semiconductor on analog semiconductor and cell manufacturing technology. With its excellent high-frequency characteristics and low resistance (ESR/ESL), the capacitor is ideal for SoC packaging modules.

This invention allows one or two silicon capacitors to replace multiple multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCC). As a result, its scope of use is expanding beyond small electronic products to include IoT and high-frequency communications applications.

Except for one Japanese company, Silicon Mitus is the only company that has successfully developed and supplied samples of such an ultra-thin, high-capacity capacitor.

According to Transparency Market Research Inc., a market research firm, the global silicon-based capacitor market is valued at around KRW 2 trillion (USD 1.48 billion) and is considered a high-potential market with an annual growth rate of 6% to 8%.

Silicon Mitus is expanding its customized products business to meet the growing demand in relevant markets.

A Silicon Mitus official said, "In silicon-based capacitors, it is difficult to process wafers because they are sensitive to the dynamics of the materials and structures used. The key to the successful commercialization of this product was the development of materials and processes that meet the required performance level."

Silicon Mitus, Inc.

Silicon Mitus is a leading solution provider for Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMIC). We develop and supply both standard IC and customized solution for various consumer applications such as smartphones, wearables, IoT, LCD and OLED displays for TV and laptop as well as automotives. Silicon Mitus has a global presence with R&D centers and sales offices in South Korea, China, and US. For further information, visit www.siliconmitus.com.