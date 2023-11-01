EcoWater Launches eflow Tankless Reverse Osmosis System: The Future of Home Water Purification

EcoWater, a leader in innovative water treatment solutions for over 90 years, is proud to introduce eflow as the latest addition to its extensive line of products. The eflow offers many benefits designed to transform how people access and enjoy clean drinking water at home. (Photo: Business Wire)

WOODBURY, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EcoWater Systems® is thrilled to announce the eflow Tankless Reverse Osmosis System, revolutionizing how homeowners experience pure, great-tasting water. This groundbreaking product will be available exclusively through authorized EcoWater Dealerships starting November 1, 2023.

EcoWater, a leader in innovative water treatment solutions for over 90 years, is proud to introduce eflow as the latest addition to its extensive line of products. eflow offers many benefits designed to transform how people access and enjoy clean drinking water at home.

Key Features of eflow:

Continuous Flow: eflow eliminates waiting for a water tank to fill. With its continuous flow feature, homeowners can enjoy an uninterrupted supply of fresh, pure water for all their hydration and cooking needs.

Space-Saving Design: Perfect for homes of all sizes, eflow's compact, tankless design fits seamlessly under sinks, even in tight spaces. This efficient use of space allows homeowners to maximize their storage and countertop areas.

Easy-to-Change Filters: Maintenance is a breeze with eflow. Its user-friendly filter replacement process ensures that the system consistently delivers top-quality water.

EcoWater understands that access to clean water is fundamental, and eflow is engineered to provide uncompromised water quality. The system employs advanced filtration technology to remove impurities, contaminants, and unpleasant tastes, ensuring that the water that flows from the tap is of the highest quality.

One of the standout features of eflow is its commitment to environmental sustainability. By eliminating the need for bottled water, eflow users enjoy pure water and make a positive impact by reducing plastic waste.

Homeowners interested in experiencing the eflow difference can contact their nearest authorized EcoWater dealership starting Nov. 1, 2023. EcoWater's professional technicians will provide expert installation, ensuring a seamless transition to this state-of-the-art system.

"We're incredibly excited to introduce eflow to our valued customers," said Keith Johnson, VP of Product Marketing at EcoWater. "This product represents a new standard in home water purification, offering convenience, sustainability, and, most importantly, the assurance of pure, great-tasting water. We invite everyone to join us in embracing the future of drinking water with eflow."

For more information about eflow and to locate an authorized EcoWater dealership near you, please visit www.ecowater.com.

About EcoWater Systems

Founded in 1925, EcoWater (a Marmon, Berkshire Hathaway company) is one of the largest manufacturers of home water treatment system. The company offers a wide range of water treatment products to enhance life’s most precious resource, and deliver your water, perfected. EcoWater solutions are sold under the EcoWater name through an extensive international dealer network. For more information, visit: www.ecowater.com.