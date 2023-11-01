Fabric Genomics and DNAnexus Team Up to Improve Scale and Speed of Data Analysis for Genomic Medicine

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fabric Genomics, the leader in AI-powered clinical next generation sequencing (NGS) interpretation and reporting, today announced a strategic collaboration with cloud-based data management pioneer DNAnexus to empower hospitals, clinical laboratories, and academic centers to rapidly access and analyze large-scale clinical whole genome data and bring vital clinical insights to patients.

Through the partnership, Fabric Genomics will integrate its advanced genomic analysis tools and AI engine with the DNAnexus Precision Health Cloud, providing users with a push-button solution to move quickly from sample to evidence-backed analysis to actionable clinical reports. It interprets genomic sequences, detects clinically meaningful variants, and generates comprehensive patient reports. The workflow helps reduce overall analysis costs and significantly improves turnaround times from days to hours for a range of clinical rare genetic disorders and oncology diagnostics.

“Through this collaboration with Fabric Genomics, we are enabling customers to unlock critical clinical insights hidden inside large-scale, genomic datasets,” said Thomas Laur, CEO at DNAnexus. “Together, we will help accelerate scientific discovery and improve patient care.”

The Fabric Genomics interpretation and reporting platform is currently widely used in academic medical centers and commercial laboratories, such as Rady Children’s Institute for Genomic Medicine and the newly formed Broad Clinical Lab. DNAnexus actively manages and supports more than 80 petabytes of complex clinical genomic, proteomic, and other multi-omic datasets on behalf of a growing network of collaborations with leading pharmaceutical, clinical diagnostic, academic research, biobank, and government organizations. The comprehensive cloud platform meets the most rigorous industry standards for data quality, security, privacy, and regulatory compliance. Together, these sophisticated tools instantaneously transform the cloud-sourced data into vital clinical insights. Reports generated by Fabric not only pinpoint candidate genes, but they also rank diagnoses based on a patient's clinical information and probabilistic disease matching. This approach ensures that clinical teams can focus on the most plausible diagnoses to help optimize patient care.

“The technology advances and cost reduction in genomics sequencing is generating an even larger data management and analysis bottleneck for clinical genomics labs. Combining Fabric Genomics’ clinical expertise with the leading data management solution provided by DNAnexus, allows us to further clinical genomics,” said Martin Reese, PhD, CEO and co-founder of Fabric Genomics. “With more and more diversity in sequencing from short-read to long-read sequencing, an instrument neutral and flexible workflow engine to process diverse genomic data from different providers and different modalities, combined with a clinical workflow, we are providing the tools needed for any clinician to scale clinical genomics.”

Both Fabric Genomics and DNAnexus will be demonstrating the integrated solution at the American Society for Human Genetics Annual Meeting in Washington D.C. Nov. 2-4, 2023.

About Fabric Genomics

Fabric Genomics is transforming healthcare through its AI-driven interpretation of the human genome. The company provides organizations with end-to-end clinical sequence analysis solutions that include the Fabric Enterprise software platform and expert clinical interpretation services needed to scale genetic testing. At the core of our platform is a suite of sophisticated AI algorithms and data knowledge systems that turn genomic data into expert clinical insights. Headquartered in Oakland, California, Fabric Genomics supports clinical applications across a variety of use cases including rare disease, oncology, cardiovascular, neurological and women’s health. To learn more, visit fabricgenomics.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About DNAnexus

DNAnexus enables biomedical organizations to accelerate scientific discovery and improve patient care with the Precision Health Data Cloud. The company provides scientific innovators and healthcare professionals with the ability to manage, analyze, and collaborate on multi-omic, clinical and real-world data to unlock insights. DNAnexus actively manages more than 80 petabytes of data on behalf of a growing network of collaborations with leading pharmaceutical, clinical diagnostic, academic research, biobank, and government organizations. Today, more than 45,000 users across 48 countries and over 130 enterprise customers are harnessing the full potential of their data with the scalable and secure Precision Health Data Cloud. DNAnexus is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. For more information, visit www.dnanexus.com or follow @DNAnexus.