Duracell Introduces the Next Generation of Portable Power

Offering 150 watts of power for laptops, phones, tablets or other small electronics, the Duracell M150 Portable Power Station unlocks convenient, portable power when away from a wall outlet or on-the-go. (Photo: Business Wire)

BETHEL, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Duracell, the #1 trusted battery brand, today announced the new M150 Portable Power Station, an easy solution to powering your devices from virtually anywhere. Offering 150 watts of power for laptops, phones, tablets or other small electronics, the M150 Portable Power Station unlocks convenient, portable power when away from a wall outlet or on-the-go. Thanks to Duracell, keeping your devices fully powered, staying connected and having fun has never been easier – wherever life takes you.

Untether from the wall in style with the chic, sleek design, featuring a tiltable device holder with an integrated storage compartment, USB charging options for a variety of devices, a 360-degree dimmable ring light and an ultramodern charging dock. Weighing under two pounds, you can easily add the M150 Portable Power Station to your bag of everyday travel essentials and bring it with you anywhere – including the kitchen table, the couch, the porch, airplanes, tailgates and coffee shops. It can also comfortably accompany you in the car, and is perfect for working in spaces where wall outlets are not easily accessible.

“In the age of increased remote work and virtual communication, keeping our most important devices charged has never been more vital,” said Richard Wessler, General Manager, Power Stations at Duracell. “With Duracell’s M150 Portable Power Station, we have made staying connected – and powered on — easier than ever before, giving our customers the freedom to work and have fun from anywhere.”

Designed to fit easily into your daily activities, the M150 Portable Power Station’s 110-degree tiltable lid allows users to position their phones at an ideal angle for taking video conference calls and watching or recording videos. The storage compartment below is seamlessly integrated to safely store accessories like earbuds, adaptors and dongles. The power station’s dimmable ring light offers multiple brightness settings to brighten your face for important digital meetings or create mood lighting in dark environments. At work and office settings, the device can also solve the issue of limited outlets in conference rooms or co-working spaces, and provide greater options for large team meetings.

With a low profile and sleek look, Duracell’s included M-Dock is stylish enough to keep in your home on your kitchen counter, bedside nightstand, living room end table or shelves, so the M150 Portable Power Station’s 25,000 mAh battery (91 Watt-hours) is fully charged and ready when you need extra power. In addition to the charging dock, users have the option to charge the M150 Portable Power Station with a standard USB-C cable, perfect for recharging the device while away from home.

The Duracell M150 Portable Power Station will fully charge in 2-2.5 hours and is now available at PowerStations.Duracell.com for $199.00. For those looking for more power, the Duracell M250 Portable Power Station, with 250 watts of portable power, an AC adapter port to charge larger devices and a charging time of approximately three hours, is available for $299.00.

For more information on the next generation of portable power, please visit www.powerstations.duracell.com.

About Duracell:

The Duracell brand and company was acquired by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE-BRK.A, BRK.B) in 2016 and the iconic brand is known to the world over. Our products serve as the heart of devices that keep people connected, protect their families, entertain them, and simplify their increasingly mobile lifestyles. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a $250B holding company owning subsidiaries that engage in diverse business activities. Visit www.duracell.com for more information; follow us on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram and like us on Facebook.