Bloodbuy Announces Agreement with Cerus Corporation to Offer Pathogen Reduced Cryoprecipitated Fibrinogen Complex on its Digital Marketplace

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bloodbuy, a healthcare software and services company focused on developing cloud-based technologies that transform how biological products are managed and disseminated, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) to offer Pathogen Reduced Cryoprecipitated Fibrinogen Complex (commonly referred to as INTERCEPT® Fibrinogen Complex, or “IFC”) via the Bloodbuy online marketplace. Bloodbuy’s flagship cloud-based platform connects hospitals, blood centers, and life sciences organizations using its multi-patented B2B e-commerce and computer networking technologies for blood and biological products.

IFC is a pathogen reduced blood component for fibrinogen supplementation with a 5-day post-thaw shelf life. IFC contains fibrinogen, factor XIII, von Willebrand factor and other key clotting factors which are required for clot strength and hemostasis in patients with massive hemorrhage associated with fibrinogen deficiency. The 5-day post-thaw shelf life allows IFC to be thawed in advance and available for immediate use, and it minimizes wait times and wastage rates, addressing common inventory challenges. Additional information can be found at www.INTERCEPTFibrinogenComplex.com.

“We are very excited to be able to offer IFC to our network of hospitals and blood centers in an effort to enhance patient outcomes,” said Chris Godfrey, founder and CEO of Bloodbuy. “Our team is always looking for ways to deliver more clinical value to our customer base and, ultimately, the patients they serve. This innovative new blood product has the potential to make a huge impact on patient outcomes and our new arrangement with Cerus will enable our entire digital network, both blood centers and hospitals, to seamlessly resource share this innovative product.”

Maintaining an adequate blood supply and being able to respond to regional blood shortages is always a priority. Bloodbuy enables blood centers and hospitals, via its unique online marketplace, to redistribute available blood products quickly and easily across its vast network, taking the friction out of this mission critical activity.

About Bloodbuy

Bloodbuy is a Dallas, Texas-based healthcare software and services company focused on developing cloud-based technologies that transform how biological products are managed and disseminated. Our growing digital network operates in the USA, Asia, Europe, and the Caribbean. Bloodbuy’s patented cloud-based technologies are truly game-changing, and serve a pivotal role in connecting patients, providers, researchers, and biotechs to lifesaving biological products. Bloodbuy is financially backed by Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) and Providence St. Joseph Health. To learn more, please visit www.bloodbuy.com.