Wellfit Partners With Patterson Dental to Offer an Integrated Fintech Solution

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wellfit® Technologies, Inc., (Wellfit), a healthcare technology platform that provides streamlined dental financing, discount plans and payment processing, announces its strategic partnership with Patterson Dental to provide an integrated technology solution for patient financing, customizable dental plans, and payment processing, which will be offered to both new and existing Patterson Dental customers under the name CarePay+.

With CarePay+, Patterson Dental customers can enjoy the benefits of Wellfit’s technology integration with their existing Eaglesoft® system, streamlining financial processes and simplifying the management of dental plans and payments, thereby enhancing the overall dental care experience for both dental practitioners and patients.

By leveraging Wellfit’s expertise in healthcare technology, CarePay+ offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to optimize dental practices’ patient financing offerings. With CarePay+, customers can expect multiple patient financing options, dental plans and payment processing that offer uninsured patients’ greater options.

“We strongly believe this partnership with Patterson Dental will be a game changer in the dental industry. Our cutting-edge technology, coupled with Patterson Dental’s extensive network and expertise, will improve the dental financing landscape,” said Fulton Collins, Wellfit CEO.

About Wellfit Technologies, Inc.

Wellfit is a healthcare technology platform that makes patient financing, dental plans and payment processes simple, transparent and cost-effective for providers and patients. Wellfit is a comprehensive solution that helps providers increase treatment acceptance, lowers transaction and administrative costs, and provides transparency to help improve patient trust and retention. For more information, visit wellfit.com

About Patterson

Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) connects dental and animal health customers in North America and the U.K. to the latest products, technologies, services, and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. Our comprehensive portfolio, distribution network, and supply chain is equaled only by our dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivaled expertise and unmatched customer service and support. Learn more at pattersondental.com