IMVARIA Enters into Know-how Agreement with Mayo Clinic to Improve the Understanding of Cancer through AI Digital Biomarkers

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IMVARIA Inc., a health tech company pioneering AI-driven digital biomarker solutions, today announced a collaboration through a know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic to develop AI designed to significantly improve the analysis and understanding of cancer, beginning with lung cancer. With its unique platform built by a cohort of co-founders to include former Googlers, engineers, and medical doctors, IMVARIA’s team of experts specializes in developing and advancing digital biomarkers to enable better patient outcomes.

The collaboration brings together IMVARIA’s engineering expertise in digital biomarkers with Mayo Clinic’s know-how and data assets as part of the Validate pillar of Mayo Clinic Platform. The large-scale datasets will allow for comprehensive and reliable training of AI “brains” to discover and validate clinically relevant software-only biomarkers for cancer, analyzing complex text, numeric values, and images. The AI-powered digital biomarkers that result from this joint work, which will analyze a range of medical data types, will help clinicians gain unique insights into making better-informed decisions for treating patients with lung cancer.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the US, accounting for about 1 in 5 of all cancer deaths, according to the American Cancer Society. Each year, more people die of lung cancer than of colon, breast, and prostate cancers combined. In 2023, over 125,000 deaths have occurred due lung cancer, and nearly a quarter-of-a-million new lung cancer cases were identified.

“AI biomarkers hold immense promise to unlock a more intricate understanding of many diseases, including cancers, and to advance healthcare with AI-powered precision,” said Joshua Reicher, MD, Co-founder and CEO of IMVARIA. “Our collaboration blends high-quality, big data for digital biomarker development with a strategy to make the new biomarkers available for use within the medical and clinical research community.”

“We’re excited to collaborate with Mayo Clinic to harness big data and AI with the aim to create novel insights that are powered by millions of data points,” said Michael Muelly, MD, CTO of IMVARIA. “Together, we’re helping advance digital healthcare delivery capabilities.”

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education, and research.

About IMVARIA Inc.

IMVARIA is a health tech company pioneering AI-driven digital biomarker solutions that empower clinicians to make accurate diagnoses and prognoses at earlier stages of disease and reduce the need for invasive biopsy testing. Founded in 2019 by physician-engineers from Google and Stanford University, the company operates its Digital Biomarker Lab with automated, machine-learning algorithm technology to transform clinical decision-making into data science. IMVARIA is based in Berkeley, CA. For more information, go to www.imvaria.com.