Attentive and Bazaarvoice Partner to Integrate User-Generated Content into SMS Channel

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Attentive, the world’s #1 conversational marketing platform, today announced a new integration with Bazaarvoice, the leading provider of full-funnel authentic user-generated content (UGC) solutions, that allows brands to send review requests via SMS and email. The incorporation of UGC from Bazaarvoice, such as ratings, reviews and customer surveys into Attentive's SMS and email platform combines two powerful conversion technologies into one unified experience for marketers. This enables brands to encourage more review generation and other types of UGC, driving more connections with customers and enriching the consumer shopping journey.

Collecting and leveraging UGC and customer feedback has a direct impact for brands, as 99% of online shoppers read reviews. Customer satisfaction surveys and reviews can provide brands with crucial feedback that can help improve their products, messaging, and services. As more and more shoppers are on mobile, brands on the Attentive platform can now leverage the integration internationally to unlock significant opportunities to build consumer trust and increase the likelihood of shoppers purchasing.

" We’re excited to be able to offer brands a convenient and interactive way for shoppers to rate their purchases, write a review, and upload a photo of their purchased items right from their phone,” said Brian Malkerson, Chief Revenue Officer, Attentive. “ This partnership with Bazaarvoice will help our joint brands unlock the full potential of UGC and customer feedback to improve their products and services, further increasing brand loyalty and revenue."

“ For brands seeking to truly connect with their customers and unlock the power of UGC, this integration between Attentive and Bazaarvoice is a game-changer,” said Mark Drosos, SVP Worldwide Channels and Alliances, Bazaarvoice. “ By seamlessly blending the world of SMS and email with authentic customer reviews, ratings, and feedback, brands can now forge deeper, more personal connections with their audience, driving revenue growth and fostering brand loyalty in the process.”

Features of the integration include:

The ability to add a URL to post-purchase, shipping notifications, as well as conversational text messages that link directly to a page so buyers can complete a review.

Segmenting SMS and email subscriber audiences based on certain actions they’ve taken, such as those who have completed a review for a certain product category, those who have submitted a review using a star rating, and/or those who have submitted an image or video review.

The ability to message subscribers that have completed a review with either a reward coupon and/or personalized message with similar products via SMS or email.

“ Attentive has allowed us to leverage SMS as a key marketing channel and they’ve changed the way we communicate with our customers,” said Jenna Flateman Posner, Chief Digital Officer, Solo Brands. “ We’re thrilled to be integrating Attentive with our UGC platform, Bazaarvoice, to enhance our SMS program and be able to request product reviews and engage with loyal customers.”

