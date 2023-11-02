From Troy to the Boardroom: CrowdStrike’s Charlotte Returns to Take on Modern Cyber Adversaries

When it comes to cybersecurity, who are you going to put stock in?

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced the launch of ‘This or That’ – a new brand campaign following Charlotte, CrowdStrike’s AI-powered cybersecurity heroine, as she battles four sophisticated modern cyber adversaries targeting the fields of financial services, healthcare, and small and medium businesses (SMBs).

Last seen during the “Big Game” taking on history’s most infamous breach in CrowdStrike’s ‘Troy’ campaign, Charlotte is back fighting the cyber criminals that threaten and target modern businesses. The campaign showcases what happens in ‘this’ world, where businesses are protected by Charlotte and the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon XDR platform to stop breaches, juxtaposed with the chaos in ‘that’ world where organizations made a different choice and are unable to stop the modern adversary.

“This is the story of good versus evil. ‘This or That’ highlights the very real threat modern businesses face every day – devastation, destruction, and disruption from unrelenting cyberattacks. As the newest, most powerful generative AI weapon in the CrowdStrike arsenal, you’ll see Charlotte swiftly defeat each adversary and stop the breach,” said CrowdStrike chief marketing executive, Jennifer Johnson. “No matter the industry, partnering with CrowdStrike offers organizations of all sizes the peace of mind and flexibility to empower companies to focus on what they do best, while CrowdStrike focuses on what we do best: stopping breaches.”

The campaign launched with the first ad airing during Game 5 of the U.S. Major League Baseball World Series and will continue to air across broadcast, digital, radio, social, and out-of-home. The spots were imagined and executed by CrowdStrike’s internal creative agency, RedBird, in collaboration with RadicalMedia, Zoic Studios, and Union Editorial.

CrowdStrike continues to lead the industry forward and deliver the innovation that brings the power of generative AI to the world of cybersecurity. CrowdStrike is harnessing generative AI to make customers faster at detecting and responding to incidents, more productive by automating manual tasks, and more valuable by learning new skills with ease.

Visit YouTube to watch the ‘This of That’ commercials before they air.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk — endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

