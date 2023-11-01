Bright Horizons Family Solutions Reports Third Quarter of 2023 Financial Results

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bright Horizons Family Solutions® Inc. (NYSE: BFAM), a leading provider of high-quality early education and child care, family care solutions, and workforce education services designed to support working families and client employees across life and career stages, today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2023 and updated financial guidance for 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights (compared to Third Quarter 2022):

Revenue of $646 million (increase of 20%)

Income from operations of $67 million (increase of 71%)

Net income of $40 million and diluted earnings per common share of $0.69 (increases of 119% and 123%, respectively)

Non-GAAP measures

Adjusted income from operations* of $67 million (increase of 46%)

Adjusted EBITDA* of $101 million (increase of 26%)

Adjusted net income* of $51 million and diluted adjusted earnings per common share* of $0.88 (increases of 34% and 33%, respectively)

“ I am pleased with our third quarter results featuring 20% revenue growth and more than 30% adjusted EPS growth,” said Stephen Kramer, Chief Executive Officer. “ Our Full Service segment performed well with continued enrollment gains and 17% revenue growth, while our Back-Up Care segment reported a record revenue quarter with more than 30% year-over-year growth. Our results demonstrate the positive momentum in our business, the breadth of our suite of solutions and our steadfast commitment to quality in all that we do.”

Third Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue increased by $105.6 million, or 20%, in the third quarter of 2023 from the third quarter of 2022, due to enrollment gains and price increases at our existing centers, as well as expanded sales and increased utilization of back-up care.

Income from operations was $66.8 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $39.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 71%. Incremental gross profit contributions from the full service center-based child care segment, resulting from enrollment growth and price increases, and from the back-up care segment, resulting from higher utilization of back-up care services, were partially offset by reduced funding from COVID-19 pandemic-related government support programs. Net income was $40.0 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $18.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 119%, due to the increase in income from operations noted above, as well as a lower effective tax rate, partially offset by higher net interest expense. Diluted earnings per common share was $0.69 for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $0.31 for the third quarter of 2022.

In the third quarter of 2023, adjusted EBITDA* increased by $20.6 million, or 26%, to $101.2 million, and adjusted income from operations* increased by $21.1 million, or 46%, to $66.8 million from the third quarter of 2022, due primarily to the increase in gross profit in the full service center-based child care and back-up care segments. Adjusted net income* increased by $13.0 million, or 34%, to $51.1 million, as a result of the increase in adjusted income from operations, partially offset by a higher net interest expense and a higher effective tax rate. Diluted adjusted earnings per common share* was $0.88 for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $0.66 for the third quarter of 2022.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had more than 1,400 client relationships with employers across a diverse array of industries, and operated 1,063 early education and child care centers with the capacity to serve approximately 120,000 children.

*Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income and diluted adjusted earnings per common share are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, and non-recurring costs, such as value-added tax expense related to prior periods, transaction costs, loss on foreign currency forward contracts and, at times, other non-recurring costs, such as impairment costs and other costs incurred due to the impact of COVID-19, and net costs incurred in relation to a cyber incident. Adjusted income from operations represents income from operations before non-recurring costs, such as value-added tax expense related to prior periods, transaction costs and, at times, other non-recurring costs, such as impairment costs and other costs incurred due to the impact of COVID-19, and net costs incurred in relation to a cyber incident. Adjusted net income represents net income determined in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization, and non-recurring costs, such as value-added tax expense related to prior periods, transaction costs, loss on foreign currency forward contracts, interest on deferred consideration and the income tax provision (benefit) thereon, and at times, other non-recurring costs, such as impairment costs and other costs incurred due to the impact of COVID-19, and net costs incurred in relation to a cyber incident. Diluted adjusted earnings per common share is calculated using adjusted net income. These non-GAAP measures are more fully described and are reconciled from the respective measures determined under GAAP in “Presentation of Non-GAAP Measures” and the attached table “ Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations,” respectively.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

At September 30, 2023, the Company had $40.9 million of cash and cash equivalents and $351.4 million available for borrowing under our revolving credit facility. In the nine months ended September 30, 2023, we generated $161.0 million of cash from operations, compared to $131.0 million for the same period in 2022, and made net investments primarily in fixed assets and acquisitions totaling $92.0 million, compared to $250.9 million for the same period in the prior year.

2023 Outlook

Based on current trends and expectations, we currently expect fiscal year 2023 revenue to be in the range of $2.375 billion to $2.4 billion, and diluted adjusted earnings per common share to be in the range of $2.73 to $2.78. The Company will provide additional information on its outlook during its earnings conference call.

Conference Call

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company’s actual results may vary significantly from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements, which can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “projects,” “approximately,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates” or “anticipates,” or, in each case, their negatives or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, our results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, operating expectations, impact of our services and solutions, business trends, our future growth opportunities, enrollment and occupancy levels, back-up care utilization, the labor market, long-term growth strategy and value, estimated effective tax rate and jurisdictional mix, tax expense and benefits related to equity transactions, commitment to quality, our future business and financial performance, and our 2023 financial guidance. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The Company believes that these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, ongoing disruptions to our operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; the availability or lack of government support; changes in the demand for child care, dependent care and other workplace solutions, including variations in enrollment trends and lower than expected demand from employer sponsor clients as well as variations in return to work protocols; the constrained labor market for teachers and staff and ability to hire and retain talent, including the impact of increased compensation and labor costs; the possibility that acquisitions may disrupt our operations and expose us to additional risk; our ability to pass on our increased costs; our indebtedness and the terms of such indebtedness; our ability to withstand seasonal fluctuations in the demand for our services; our ability to implement our growth strategies successfully; changes in general economic, political, business and financial market conditions, including the impact of inflation and interest rate fluctuations; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; the effects of a cyber attack, data breach or other security incident on our information technology system or software or those of our third party vendors; changes in tax rates or policies; and other risks and uncertainties more fully described in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2023, and other factors disclosed from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the time of this release and we do not undertake to publicly update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) throughout this press release, the Company has provided certain non-GAAP measurements that present operating results on a basis adjusted for certain items. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures as key performance indicators for the purpose of evaluating performance internally, and in connection with determining incentive compensation for Company management, including executive officers. Adjusted EBITDA is also used in connection with the determination of certain ratio requirements under our credit agreement. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with useful information with respect to our historical operations. These non-GAAP measures are not intended to replace, and should not be considered superior to, the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP. The use of the terms adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income and diluted adjusted earnings per common share may differ from similar measures reported by other companies and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures.

With respect to our outlook for diluted adjusted earnings per common share, we do not provide the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure or corresponding reconciliation to such GAAP financial measure on a forward-looking basis. We are unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort certain items such as the timing and amount of net excess income tax benefits, future impairments, transaction costs, and other non-recurring costs, as well as gains or losses from the early retirement of debt and the outcome from legal proceedings. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors outside our management’s control, and could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, our future period earnings per common share as calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

For more information regarding adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income and diluted adjusted earnings per common share, refer to the reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures in the attached table “ Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations.”

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.

Bright Horizons® is a leading global provider of high-quality early education and child care, back-up care, and workforce education services. For more than 35 years, we have partnered with employers to support workforces by providing services that help working families and employees thrive personally and professionally. Bright Horizons operates approximately 1,100 early education and child care centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia and India, and serves more than 1,400 of the world’s leading employers. Bright Horizons’ early education and child care centers, back-up child and elder care, and workforce education programs help employees succeed at each life and career stage. For more information, go to www.brighthorizons.com.

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 % 2022 % Revenue $ 645,787 100.0 % $ 540,215 100.0 % Cost of services 488,142 75.6 % 411,406 76.2 % Gross profit 157,645 24.4 % 128,809 23.8 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 83,253 12.9 % 80,812 15.0 % Amortization of intangible assets 7,568 1.2 % 8,948 1.6 % Income from operations 66,824 10.3 % 39,049 7.2 % Interest expense — net (12,222 ) (1.8 )% (11,707 ) (2.1 )% Income before income tax 54,602 8.5 % 27,342 5.1 % Income tax expense (14,623 ) (2.3 )% (9,094 ) (1.7 )% Net income $ 39,979 6.2 % $ 18,248 3.4 % Earnings per common share: Common stock — basic $ 0.69 $ 0.32 Common stock — diluted $ 0.69 $ 0.31 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Common stock — basic 57,765,332 57,664,895 Common stock — diluted 58,045,137 57,740,013

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 % 2022 % Revenue $ 1,802,609 100.0 % $ 1,490,965 100.0 % Cost of services 1,386,787 76.9 % 1,123,572 75.4 % Gross profit 415,822 23.1 % 367,393 24.6 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 247,923 13.8 % 226,231 15.2 % Amortization of intangible assets 24,898 1.4 % 23,127 1.5 % Income from operations 143,001 7.9 % 118,035 7.9 % Loss on foreign currency forward contracts — — % (5,917 ) (0.4 )% Interest expense — net (37,357 ) (2.0 )% (26,695 ) (1.8 )% Income before income tax 105,644 5.9 % 85,423 5.7 % Income tax expense (36,945 ) (2.1 )% (22,824 ) (1.5 )% Net income $ 68,699 3.8 % $ 62,599 4.2 % Earnings per common share: Common stock — basic $ 1.19 $ 1.06 Common stock — diluted $ 1.18 $ 1.06 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Common stock — basic 57,692,254 58,624,221 Common stock — diluted 57,886,823 58,802,742

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,927 $ 36,224 Accounts receivable — net 223,318 217,170 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 105,003 94,316 Total current assets 369,248 347,710 Fixed assets — net 572,356 571,471 Goodwill 1,750,568 1,727,852 Other intangible assets — net 223,381 245,574 Operating lease right-of-use assets 788,483 801,626 Other assets 98,349 104,636 Total assets $ 3,802,385 $ 3,798,869 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 16,000 $ 16,000 Borrowings under revolving credit facility 29,400 84,000 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 241,578 230,634 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 96,388 94,092 Deferred revenue 210,002 222,994 Other current liabilities 150,057 138,574 Total current liabilities 743,425 786,294 Long-term debt — net 950,468 961,581 Operating lease liabilities 794,717 810,403 Other long-term liabilities 102,749 109,399 Deferred income taxes 45,606 50,739 Total liabilities 2,636,965 2,718,416 Total stockholders’ equity 1,165,420 1,080,453 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,802,385 $ 3,798,869

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 68,699 $ 62,599 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 82,732 77,958 Stock-based compensation expense 21,154 21,282 Loss on foreign currency forward contracts — 5,917 Deferred income taxes (3,688 ) (8,209 ) Non-cash interest and other — net 8,867 1,894 Changes in assets and liabilities (16,793 ) (30,463 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 160,971 130,978 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of fixed assets — net (60,225 ) (37,772 ) Proceeds from the maturity of debt securities and sale of other investments 15,451 16,009 Purchases of debt securities and other investments (9,463 ) (13,838 ) Payments and settlements for acquisitions — net of cash acquired (37,772 ) (209,421 ) Settlement of foreign currency forward contracts — (5,917 ) Net cash used in investing activities (92,009 ) (250,939 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Revolving credit facility — net (54,600 ) 113,000 Principal payments of long-term debt (12,000 ) (12,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of options and restricted stock upon purchase 8,764 11,412 Taxes paid related to the net share settlement of stock options and restricted stock (2,396 ) (5,432 ) Purchase of treasury stock — (182,570 ) Payments of contingent consideration for acquisitions (225 ) (13,865 ) Net cash used in financing activities (60,457 ) (89,455 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,280 ) (4,018 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 7,225 (213,434 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — beginning of period 51,894 265,281 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — end of period $ 59,119 $ 51,847

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Full service center-based child care Back-up care Educational advisory and other services Total Revenue $ 444,747 $ 169,117 $ 31,923 $ 645,787 Income from operations 6,990 51,684 8,150 66,824 Adjusted income from operations 6,990 51,684 8,150 66,824 As a percentage of revenue 2 % 31 % 26 % 10 % Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Revenue $ 380,556 $ 128,606 $ 31,053 $ 540,215 Income (loss) from operations (9,834 ) 40,405 8,478 39,049 Adjusted income (loss) from operations (1) (3,134 ) 40,405 8,478 45,749 As a percentage of revenue (1 )% 31 % 27 % 8 %

(1) For the three months ended September 30, 2022, adjusted loss from operations for the full service center-based child care segment represents loss from operations excluding transaction costs of $6.7 million related to acquisitions.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Full service center-based child care Back-up care Educational advisory and other services Total Revenue $ 1,333,469 $ 381,850 $ 87,290 $ 1,802,609 Income from operations 28,493 95,963 18,545 143,001 Adjusted income from operations (1) 30,237 100,259 18,545 149,041 As a percentage of revenue 2 % 26 % 21 % 8 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Revenue $ 1,105,804 $ 301,164 $ 83,997 $ 1,490,965 Income from operations 17,049 85,982 15,004 118,035 Adjusted income from operations (2) 26,246 85,982 15,004 127,232 As a percentage of revenue 2 % 29 % 18 % 9 %

(1) For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, adjusted income from operations represents income from operations excluding value-added-tax expense of $6.0 million related to prior periods, of which $4.3 million was associated with the back-up care segment and $1.7 million was associated with the full service center-based child care segment. (2) For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, adjusted income from operations for the full service center-based child care segment represents income from operations excluding transaction costs of $9.2 million related to acquisitions.

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 39,979 $ 18,248 $ 68,699 $ 62,599 Interest expense — net 12,222 11,707 37,357 26,695 Income tax expense 14,623 9,094 36,945 22,824 Depreciation 18,935 18,349 57,834 54,831 Amortization of intangible assets (a) 7,568 8,948 24,898 23,127 EBITDA 93,327 66,346 225,733 190,076 As a percentage of revenue 14 % 12 % 13 % 13 % Additional adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (b) 7,841 7,514 21,154 21,282 Other costs (c) — 6,700 6,040 9,197 Loss on foreign currency forward contracts (d) — — — 5,917 Total adjustments 7,841 14,214 27,194 36,396 Adjusted EBITDA $ 101,168 $ 80,560 $ 252,927 $ 226,472 As a percentage of revenue 16 % 15 % 14 % 15 % Income from operations $ 66,824 $ 39,049 $ 143,001 $ 118,035 Other costs (c) — 6,700 6,040 9,197 Adjusted income from operations $ 66,824 $ 45,749 $ 149,041 $ 127,232 As a percentage of revenue 10 % 8 % 8 % 9 % Net income $ 39,979 $ 18,248 $ 68,699 $ 62,599 Income tax expense 14,623 9,094 36,945 22,824 Income before income tax 54,602 27,342 105,644 85,423 Amortization of intangible assets (a) 7,568 8,948 24,898 23,127 Stock-based compensation expense (b) 7,841 7,514 21,154 21,282 Other costs (c) — 6,700 6,040 9,197 Loss on foreign currency forward contracts (d) — — — 5,917 Interest on deferred consideration (e) 1,487 1,471 4,412 1,471 Adjusted income before income tax 71,498 51,975 162,148 146,417 Adjusted income tax expense (f) (20,377 ) (13,877 ) (45,913 ) (38,483 ) Adjusted net income $ 51,121 $ 38,098 $ 116,235 $ 107,934 As a percentage of revenue 8 % 7 % 6 % 7 % Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted 58,045,137 57,740,013 57,886,823 58,802,742 Diluted adjusted earnings per common share $ 0.88 $ 0.66 $ 2.01 $ 1.84