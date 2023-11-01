ArrowMark Partners Selects LoanSpace for Commercial Real Estate Credit Portfolio Management Technology

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LoanSpace, the modern command center for commercial credit powering billions in assets on behalf of commercial lenders, servicers, borrowers, and brokers, today announced its selection by ArrowMark Partners for commercial real estate credit portfolio management technology. Through the partnership, ArrowMark's origination, servicing, asset management, and investment management teams will gain access to LoanSpace's platform to organize data to help manage, optimize, and grow their commercial real estate credit portfolios using technology for:

Servicing teams to streamline onboarding, billing, collections, remittance, oversight and compliance.

Asset Management teams to manage risk with transparency into asset level performance, business plan variance, financial covenants, and reforecasting.

Investment Management teams to deploy capital more effectively with enhanced analysis, insight, decisioning, and investor reporting.

"LoanSpace’s technology opens up an unprecedented opportunity to unlock scale and enhance returns across our commercial real estate credit portfolio,” said Kirk Reid, Chief Operations and Technology Officer at ArrowMark Partners. "With a unified golden record of our data, operations, and relationships, LoanSpace positions us to grow exponentially via automation rather than linearly via hiring."

“Our industry has waited decades for a simple, intuitive, all-in-one data warehouse and portfolio command center to help us have real information we can convert to knowledge and action at our fingertips as well as free us from the manual burden of email and Excel,” said Jack Cohen, Head of Origination at ArrowMark Partners and former CEO of Cohen Financial, which grew from $200 million to $35 billion of loan servicing during his tenure as CEO. “Finally, the right team, the right technology, and the right portfolio have come together.”

“Empowering our investment programs across commercial real estate credit with enhanced data, transparency, and insight is an immediate benefit to all of our clients and investors,” said Matthew Michalovsky, Head of Commercial Real Estate Investment at ArrowMark Partners. “Superior investment performance and risk management driven by technology is a major differentiator.”

"ArrowMark Partners is an ideal commercial lender to deepen LoanSpace's track record in commercial real estate credit technology,” said Maxwell Ellerhorst, President at LoanSpace. "With a robust portfolio representing almost $2 billion of commercial real estate credit on behalf of premier institutional capital partners, ArrowMark Partners is unique in its understanding and readiness to excel using technology. We could not be more excited to demonstrate net new recurring return generated by LoanSpace.”

About ArrowMark Partners

ArrowMark Partners is an employee-owned investment management firm founded in 2007. Today, ArrowMark manages $22.5 billion in assets on behalf of a broad array of institutional clients and professional asset allocators across public and private equity, structured credit, and commercial real estate finance investment strategies, as well as through the management of broadly syndicated and middle-market CLO funds. Our unique approach, based on the team's collective experience navigating market cycles, provides extensive insights across the capital structure and a skilled understanding of how to manage complex risk/reward tradeoffs through fundamental research.

To learn more about ArrowMark Partners, visit https://arrowmarkpartners.com.

About LoanSpace

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Newport Beach, California, LoanSpace is the modern command center for commercial credit powering billions in assets on behalf of commercial lenders, servicers, borrowers, and brokers who use the platform to digitally manage, optimize, and grow their commercial credit portfolio.

To learn more about LoanSpace, visit https://loanspace.com.