Supplier.io Partners with impak Analytics to Elevate Supply Chain Visibility and Sustainability

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Supplier.io, the market-leading SaaS provider of supplier diversity and ESG data and management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with impak Analytics, a renowned leader in ESG impact intelligence and ratings, to expand its ESG capabilities and support its customers’ growing needs for detailed and accurate supplier data.

The collaboration represents Supplier.io's unwavering commitment to innovation and investment in ESG, offering businesses a complete supplier assessment that includes 61 assessment indicators across eight categories, including environmental, social and governance as well as Sustainable Development Goals themes, all collected and aligned with the SFDR regulation, UN SDGs and market best practices. This in-depth assessment will complement the existing supplier data, certification, and registration information Supplier.io already provides for deeper supply chain visibility, improved supplier engagement, and bottom-line impact.

“Our mission is to become a world leader in providing innovative SaaS solutions for transparent and responsible sourcing within the global supply chain. At the core of our mission is the aim of connecting buyers to diverse and sustainable suppliers, empowering businesses with unparalleled insights into supplier diversity and ESG data,” said Aylin Basom, CEO of Supplier.io. “Now through our strategic partnership with impak Analytics, we are strengthening our offering with industry-standard analysis that provides a new level of insight, providing more robustness, precision and transparency in analyzing the risks in global supply chains. As the global emphasis on sustainability continues to grow, we understand the importance of continuing to invest in our offerings to help our clients make sustainable choices."

Paul Allard, CEO of impak Analytics expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "impak Analytics supports corporations in making more sustainable-oriented decisions by providing the most rigorous impact data and intelligence, focused on long-term risk management and opportunities. Partnering with Supplier.io, an established leader in sustainable supply chains, allows us to merge our strengths and present an unmatched view of supplier ESG performance. This partnership reinforces our shared commitment to help businesses become more sustainable, responsible entities.”

Through Supplier.io’s comprehensive platform powered by market’s largest and most comprehensive database of certified sustainable, social and diverse suppliers; organizations have increased supply chain competitiveness and visibility, accurate ESG reporting, ability to find alternative sourcing options, access to detailed supplier insights, reduced risk and ensured continuity.

To learn more about how Supplier.io can streamline, elevate, and improve your supply chain sustainability and diversity program, visit www.supplier.io and request a complimentary demo today.

About Supplier.io

Supplier.io is the market-leading SaaS provider of supplier diversity and ESG data and management solutions. The platform enables organizations to track and manage responsible sourcing, providing valuable data and insights that drive business growth, and the ability to measure social, economic, and environmental impact. Equipped with unparalleled data intelligence, superior technology, and expert guidance, Supplier.io’s customers can establish and advance their supplier diversity and ESG initiatives effectively and strategically. For more information, visit www.supplier.io.

About impak Analytics

impak Analytics is a AI-based fintech headquartered in Montreal with offices in Paris and London that has built impak AnalyticsTM, an impact assessment, scoring and rating solution based on leading international standards, notably the Impact Management Platform (that includes GRI, SASB, Iris+, PRI, etc.), the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals and regulatory requirements such as CSRD, EU Taxonomy, SFRD, etc. impak helps financial institutions and corporations in their transformation towards sustainability by integrating standardized, comparable, contextualized and the most thorough environmental & social intelligence into their business processes (risk, credit, front end, reporting, regulatory compliance, net zero trajectory, etc.)