Bodhi Partners with Adapt Energy to Offer Simple and Powerful Energy Management for Multi-Residence Developments

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Software Development LLC and PanTech Design have linked Bodhi building management with the Adapt Energy platform to create a smarter, more efficient approach to AC power management in multi-residence housing developments, condominiums, and resorts.

Adapt Energy offers homeowners:

Comprehensive breaker-level control of a home’s energy load, including utility power, solar arrays, battery and generator backups

Integration with popular home automation systems to manage energy use of HVAC, lighting, entertainment, and other home systems

Advanced weather forecasting to allow proactive planning for outages

Tailored (and automated) energy conservation strategies through personalized profiles and schedules

Bodhi offers property managers and developers:

A simple-to-use management dashboard linking Adapt Energy systems across a property or community

Property and community-wide monitoring, automation and control of key systems including HVAC, lighting, audio/video, AC power and water metering

Occupancy-based away settings to minimize energy use

Predictive maintenance to detect small faults in key systems, and alert maintenance before they cause a failure

Proactive protection against losses from floods, leaks and mold

The Bodhi Resident App for simplified homeowner control of energy management, keyless entry, HVAC, lighting and entertainment systems, and communication with management

“Bodhi and Adapt Energy are a fantastic combination,” says Troy Morgan, President of PanTech Design.

“We all came from the same foundation and have an innate understanding of how a smart home should work. We’ve grown our companies in different ways, but it just makes sense to combine the Adapt Energy vision of home energy management with the Bodhi vision of property-wide and community-wide system monitoring, automation and control.”

About Bodhi

Bodhi is a cloud-based application that controls, schedules and manages virtually all of the technology installed in multi dwelling unit residential developments (MDUs), as well as hotels, resorts, homes, and offices. It’s so simple that any property manager, engineer, concierge or homeowner will be able to begin using it immediately.

About Adapt Energy

Adapt Energy is the world’s first integrated home energy management solution. It provides simple, intuitive control of the home’s electrical panel and home automation system to optimize energy use and proactively manage power outages.