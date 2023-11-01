Taste Beauty Debuts Collaboration With Caboodles

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taste Beauty announced today a collaboration with Caboodles just in time for the Holiday shopping season. The collaboration features iconic Caboodles beauty organizers filled with beauty products. There are 3 themed kits in the collaboration: Hershey, Sour Patch Kids, and Fruity PEBBLES™.

“We are excited to partner with Caboodles to create a must-have item and gift this Holiday season. Taste Beauty is all about fun and creating beauty items with brands like Hershey to be featured in Caboodles creates something unique and special,” said Alex Fogelson, Executive Vice President/Division Head, Centric Beauty.

Each kit comes with a nail sticker sheet, lip balm, lip gloss, nail polish, a nail file, toe separators, a make-up palette, make-up brushes, and a scrunchie. The collaboration product is exclusively available on Walmart.com and at Walmart stores nationwide beginning November 1st and retails for $27.98.

Taste Beauty is part of Centric Brands’ portfolio. Centric Brands is a leading lifestyle collective that designs, sources, markets, and sells high-quality products in kids’, men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, beauty, and entertainment categories.

About Centric Brands LLC.

Centric Brands LLC is a global leading lifestyle brand collective that has unparalleled expertise in product design, development and sourcing, retail and digital commerce, marketing, and brand building. Centric designs, sources, markets, and sells high-quality products in the kids, men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, beauty, and entertainment categories. The Company’s portfolio includes licenses for more than 100 iconic brands, including Calvin Klein®, Tommy Hilfiger®, Nautica®, Spyder®, and Under Armour® in the kid’s category; Joe’s Jeans®, Buffalo®, Hervé Léger®, and IZOD® in the men’s and women’s apparel category; Coach®, Kate Spade®, Michael Kors®, All Saints®, Frye®, Timberland®, Hunter®, and Jessica Simpson® in the accessories category; and in the entertainment category, Disney®, Marvel®, Nickelodeon®, and Warner Brothers® among many others. The Company also owns and operates Zac Posen®, Hudson®, Robert Graham®, Avirex®, Fiorelli®, and Taste Beauty® and operates a joint venture brand, Favorite Daughter, with Sara and Erin Foster. The Company’s products are sold through leading mass-market retailers, specialty and department stores, and online. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with U.S. offices in Los Angeles and Greensboro, and international offices in Asia, Europe, Montreal, and Toronto. Centric Brands social impact efforts are centered around our commitment to serve and uplift the communities where we live and do business. Through our collective volunteerism and contributions, we are dedicated to making a caring and lasting impact on the world around us.

For more information about Centric Brands, please visit www.centricbrands.com.