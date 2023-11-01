MAPFRE Insurance Accelerates Digital Adoption with Selection of One Inc’s ClaimsPay® Solution

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One Inc, the leading digital payments network for the insurance industry, announced today that MAPFRE Insurance has selected One Inc’s ClaimsPay® digital payment solution. The implementation will enhance the outbound claims payment process, providing new and improved options that allow for faster receipt of funds by MAPFRE’s customers. The selection of ClaimsPay is MAPFRE’s latest step forward in providing its policyholders optimal tools in the critical moments when a claim is initiated, adjusted, and completed.

Headquartered in Webster, Massachusetts, MAPFRE Insurance writes property and casualty insurance in 11 states across the United States through a network of more than 3,000 independent agents and brokers. MAPFRE Insurance selected an insurance-focused partner with a proven track record in modernizing the payee experience to expand customer choice beyond payment by check. In addition, the move to digitize the workflow process is designed to improve the overall customer experience, reduce expenses, and add data security benefits as well.

“Choosing One Inc’s ClaimsPay was a natural choice as we sought to innovate this vital area of our business,” said Steven Shiner, Senior Vice President Operations at MAPFRE Insurance. “With the changing needs of our customers, it was of paramount importance we upgrade the experience by delivering a seamless solution and provide ease of choice, convenience, and savings. Utilizing ClaimsPay for outbound Claim and Premium Refund payments, we’re now able to meet those needs through its agile and flexible technology while gaining a competitive edge in today’s digital insurance marketplace.”

“Instant payments deliver a compelling customer value proposition and a competitive advantage to businesses,” said Ian Drysdale, CEO at One Inc. “As MAPFRE Insurance adopts new ways to be more efficient, many insurers are eyeing their claims technology to provide digital infrastructure that can help them rapidly adapt to the ever-changing needs of customers and stay ahead of the competition. We are proud that carriers like MAPFRE Insurance are choosing One Inc for claims payment transformation.”

About MAPFRE Insurance

MAPFRE Insurance®, rated “A” (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company, serves policyholders in 11 states across the United States. It is the largest auto and home insurer in Massachusetts and the 21st largest private passenger auto insurer in the United States. MAPFRE Insurance is part of MAPFRE Group, a global insurance company with a worldwide presence. MAPFRE Insurance is a brand and service mark of MAPFRE USA Corp.

About One Inc

One Inc is modernizing the insurance industry through a unified and frictionless payment network. Focusing only on the insurance industry, One Inc helps carriers transform their operations by reducing costs, increasing security, and optimizing customer experience. The comprehensive end-to-end digital payments platform provides expanded payment options, multi-channel digital communications and rapid digital claim payments, even for the most complex insurance use cases. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claim payments. For more information, please visit www.oneinc.com.