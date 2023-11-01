HRC Fertility Expands Services to Mission Viejo, California

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HRC Fertility Center (HRC), one of the largest providers of advanced fertility treatments based in Southern California, announced the launch of its new satellite office in Mission Viejo. The expansion is a testament to the center’s commitment to provide world-class fertility and reproductive healthcare to a broader community. The growing interest and demand for reproductive/fertility services in the area and its surrounding communities made it a prominent target for HRC.

Recognized as one of U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-2024 Best Regional Hospitals in the Los Angeles Metropolitan Area, the Providence Mission Hospital Campus will serve as home to HRC’s local satellite office providing residents of Mission Viejo and surrounding communities access to world-class facilities and award-winning physicians. The strategic location also ensures easy access to specialized medical care and support for HRC’s patients. Local resident and HRC’s renowned board-certified reproductive endocrinologist, Dr. Lisa Becht, MD, FACOG, will be leading the charge for the new location.

“I am thrilled to bring advanced fertility care to my own personal community in Mission Viejo. It is an honor to embark on this journey and I am eager to provide compassionate, personalized, and cutting-edge reproductive healthcare to help our patients achieve their dreams of building families,” said Becht.

The area’s growing demand for fertility and reproductive services set the precedent for the launch of this new location, which will provide a full spectrum of care for those looking to start and/or continue their journeys to family planning. Initially, residents will have access to a comprehensive range of services including consultations, diagnostics workups, fertility treatments and general support services. Additional services, such as andrology services, will be introduced in the coming months.

“I am proud and delighted to bring HRC’s patient-focused commitment, compassion, excellence, diversity, integrity and teamwork to our new office in Mission Viejo. We are dedicated to serving this community with the highest standard of care, driven by our core values, and look forward to supporting individuals on their fertility journeys,” shared Tanya Kain, director of regional operations, Orange County and San Diego at HRC Fertility.

The state-of-the-art center is now open and fully operational.

To learn more and/or to schedule an appointment, please visit: www.HavingBabies.com.

ABOUT HRC FERTILITY

HRC Fertility is one of the largest providers of advanced fertility treatments in Southern California, boasting 10 locations across Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and San Diego Counties. Welcoming individuals, couples, and families from all walks of life, HRC Fertility is dedicated to helping them expand their families. The company was recently recognized on Newsweek's America's Best Fertility Clinics 2023 list. For detailed information about HRC Fertility’s services, locations and providers, please visit: www.HavingBabies.com.