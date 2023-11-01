Hallmark Media Adds VideoAmp as a Currency for Transacting Advanced Audience and Demo Guarantees

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hallmark Media announced today that it has added VideoAmp as a currency for transacting advanced audiences and demo guarantees. With this decision, Hallmark Media can leverage VideoAmp’s advanced currency solution to maximize the yield of its inventory and allow agencies and brands to transact on the most relevant consumers that are most valuable in driving business outcomes across screens.

“We’re proud to work with VideoAmp to provide their advanced measurement to our clients and further solidify our commitment to advanced advertising solutions,” said Casey Gould, SVP, Ad Sales and Advanced Advertising, Hallmark Media. “As we head into the launch of our highly anticipated holiday season, this partnership will offer our advertisers new, rewarding data findings that showcase the value of advertising within our unique brand of feel-good content and reinforce our presence as a leading destination in the cable landscape.”

As the advertising industry accelerates towards a more data-driven approach for optimizing, measuring and guaranteeing campaign performance, Hallmark Media’s adoption of VideoAmp’s currency solution enables clients to tap into advanced audiences that go beyond age and gender demos, with greater precision, potentially resulting in more effective campaigns and higher ROI when advertising on Hallmark Media properties.

According to VideoAmp data, Hallmark Channel solidifies its position as the leading entertainment destination during the holiday season, and a top destination year-round, for advertisers leveraging advanced audiences. VideoAmp also shows Hallmark Channel ranking #1 in Q4'221 for households 18+, People 18-49, People 25-54, Females 18-49, and Females 25-54.

"We are thrilled to be working with Hallmark Media and to provide them with our advanced currency solution," said Ross McCray, Founder and CEO of VideoAmp. "Our solution will enable Hallmark Media to further maximize the value of their inventory while providing their own clients with the insights and opportunities to optimize that benefit their bottom lines most effectively."

By selecting VideoAmp as an advanced currency, Hallmark Media is joining a growing list of major publishers and longtail networks that are leveraging the company’s advanced currency solution to optimize their advertising strategies and maximize ROI. The collaboration between Hallmark Media and VideoAmp is a significant step forward for the advertising industry, and expected to have a major impact on the way that advertisers target and engage with their audiences.

1 Ranking excludes broadcast, news, sports and kids’ networks

About VideoAmp

VideoAmp is an adtech company offering data and software solutions with a mission to increase the value of advertising by redefining how media is valued, bought and sold. By leveraging the power of currency-grade, big data, VideoAmp’s solutions allow clients to access advanced audiences and real-time insights to plan, optimize and measure media investments across platforms. With these solutions, media sellers can maximize the value of their inventory, while advertisers can benefit from increased return on investment. VideoAmp has seen incredible adoption for its measurement and currency solutions with 13 major linear and streaming publishers on board, along with all major media holding companies and several independent agencies and 75+ advertisers. This has resulted in hundreds of campaigns transacted on VideoAmp currency and putting the company on track to deliver billions of advertising spend in currency guaranteed campaigns for the 2023/2024 broadcast year. VideoAmp is headquartered in Los Angeles and New York with offices across the United States. To learn more, visit www.videoamp.com

About Hallmark Media

Owned and operated by Hallmark Cards, Inc., Hallmark Media is home to Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama. Hallmark Channel features an ambitious slate of new, original content, including movies, scripted series, and annual specials. Hallmark Channel is also home to the popular annual holiday franchise Countdown to Christmas featuring a 24/7 lineup of holiday programming. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is a 24-hour cable network featuring a unique mix of new, original movies and acquired series focused on the lighter side of the suspense and mystery genres. The network also features its own annual holiday programming franchise, Miracles of Christmas. Hallmark Drama showcases the rich legacy of the Hallmark Hall of Fame library and spotlights movies and series from Hallmark Media’s collection of original dramatic content. Hallmark Media is also home to Hallmark Movies Now, the company’s subscription streaming service, which offers commercial-free, feel-good movies and series from Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and more, including exclusive content you can’t find anywhere else. For more information, please visit press.hallmarkmedia.com