Traka ASSA ABLOY Added to GPO Contract as an Approved Supplier of Key and Asset Management for Healthcare Networks Nationwide

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Traka, a leading provider of electronic key and asset management solutions, and part of the ASSA ABLOY Group, is proud to announce its recent GPO contract agreement with Vizient, Inc. This significant milestone further solidifies Traka's position as an approved supplier of key and asset management systems for healthcare networks across the United States.

Vizient, the largest group purchasing organization (GPO) in the healthcare industry, plays a vital role in supplying approximately $100 billion in annual member purchasing volume. With an extensive reach, Vizient serves nearly all the nation's Academic Medical Centers, over 50% of acute care health systems, and more than 20% of the U.S. ambulatory market. As a result of this lucrative contract, Traka's Americas division will provide cutting-edge intelligent key and asset management systems to a diverse range of healthcare providers within Vizient's vast nationwide network.

Danny Garrido, President of Traka Americas, expresses his excitement over this collaboration: " As an integral part of the renowned ASSA ABLOY Group, we have been working closely with Vizient across various channels, effectively showcasing our expertise in delivering innovative key and asset management solutions to numerous healthcare institutions. Securing the Vizient contract expands our capacity to assist even more healthcare facilities and administrators in securing, managing, and auditing the physical keys and shared devices crucial to their operational and business needs."

This partnership is set to bolster awareness and effectiveness in key and asset management solutions within healthcare facilities, thereby enhancing the safety and security of patients, employees, and visitors. Traka's comprehensive electronic systems offer a reliable approach to managing and safeguarding valuable assets, including physical keys, thereby ensuring seamless access control. By promoting efficient and secure practices, Traka aims to make a tangible difference in enabling people to move safely within their environment.

Traka's advanced key and asset management solutions provide unparalleled benefits within healthcare networks. With electronic key management, organizations gain comprehensive control and visibility over their key inventory, minimizing the risk of unauthorized access and ensuring keys are easily accessible when needed. These intelligent systems also eliminate the potential for misplaced or lost keys which reduce operational disruptions and enhance overall efficiency.

In addition to key management, Traka's asset management systems offer a holistic approach to safeguarding critical equipment and devices. By providing real-time tracking and monitoring capabilities, healthcare providers can mitigate losses, improve asset utilization, enhance workflow, and streamline maintenance processes. The integration of these solutions assists healthcare networks in optimizing resource allocation, reducing costs, and ultimately, providing a higher standard of care.

Traka's expertise and proven track record in key and asset management solutions align seamlessly with Vizient's commitment to deliver innovative and impactful technologies to its extensive network of healthcare providers. Together, Traka and Vizient are poised to revolutionize the healthcare industry's approach to securing and managing keys and assets, ultimately enabling safer environments for all.

As Traka continues to expand its footprint within the U.S. healthcare system, the company remains dedicated to providing exceptional support, cutting-edge technologies, and unparalleled customer service. By supporting healthcare facilities in efficiently managing and protecting their key and asset resources, Traka reaffirms its commitment to driving operational excellence and facilitating the delivery of world-class healthcare services.

For more information about Traka and its electronic key and asset management solutions, please visit www.traka.com.

About Traka

Traka is the global leader in intelligent management solutions for keys and equipment. Our solutions help all types of organizations better control their important assets, improving productivity and accountability, and reducing risk in critical processes.

We continuously invest in the development of our technology to provide leading, innovative, secure, and effective real-world solutions to the challenges that organizations face in managing keys and equipment. Our solutions are tailored to customer needs and requirements, providing the most value and impact on their business.

Traka is a global organization with local support working to defined processes so that we are local when you need us and global when it counts. Traka is part of ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions, dedicated to reimagining how people move through their world. Our expertise in customer journey mapping, innovation, and service design leads to the invention of new security solutions that create value for our clients and exceptional experiences for end users.