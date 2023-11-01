ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--According to the American Gaming Association Outlook, the U.S. gaming industry had been moving forward at a strong pace during the first quarter of 2023 but was expected to decelerate through the end of the year due to economic uncertainty, among other reasons. Despite possible headwinds, Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino • Hotel has upped its game and invested in cutting-edge hospitality software solutions from Agilysys to accelerate growth and elevate Return on Experience (ROE), a hospitality metric that recognizes financial returns improve through the in-person returns of customers and employees.

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS) is a leading global provider of state-of-the-art SaaS hospitality software solutions and services known for helping organizations such as Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino • Hotel improve efficiency as well as revenue and margins. The destination, situated hours away from the vibrant cities of San Antonio and Austin, boasts 3,330-plus diverse slot machines, captivating live entertainment, exquisite fine dining options, a luxurious hotel, live poker action and an electrifying bingo atmosphere. Solutions being deployed include:

Point-of-Sale to streamline order processing, enhance customer service and manage transactions effortlessly. The system's real-time reporting and analytics offer management valuable insights to optimize operations and elevate guest satisfaction, such as connecting dining, gaming and activity preferences to guest names so staff can provide informed and personalized suggestions and service.

A mobile, contactless, self-service food and beverage (F&B) ordering and payment application that makes it quick and easy for guests to view, order and pay for food and drinks across property venues as well as to request self-pick-up or delivery to their rooms, regardless of where they are on property. Mobile access and convenience stimulate impulse buys, increase order volume, raise check values, and shrink staff workloads through guest self-service.

A guest-facing F&B ordering and payment kiosk with an easy-to-use interface to deliver additional convenience for guests.

“The integration of Agilysys products at Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino • Hotel marks a new era of guest-centric hospitality and cutting-edge technology in the entertainment industry,” said Anil Kumar, director of food & beverage, Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino • Hotel. “Tech-savvy guests want self-service options when ordering at our restaurants and bars. Plus, the staff gains not only invaluable information about our guests through the POS but also has more time to do more client-facing interactions with Agilysys’ hospitality solutions.”

When considering other future-forward applications, Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino • Hotel can easily expand to Agilysys’ wider network of solutions that improve experiences – the heart of hospitality.

“In today’s ultra-competitive gaming and hospitality environment, high-performing technology is crucial to maximizing returns, both financially and physically, as in returning patrons and staff,” said Anoop Balakrishnan, vice president client services, Agilysys. “Our cloud-native software is 100% focused on providing solutions that set the bar high, so properties consistently deliver delightful interactions.”

About Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino • Hotel

Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino • Hotel is Texas' premier entertainment destination, offering a wide range of gaming, dining, and entertainment options for guests of all ages. Nestled in the heart of Eagle Pass, TX, the casino-hotel provides a unique and memorable experience that combines excitement, luxury, and exceptional service.

About Agilysys

Agilysys exclusively delivers state-of-the-art software solutions and services that help organizations achieve High Return Hospitality™ by maximizing Return on Experience (ROE) through interactions that make ‘personal’ profitable. Customers around the world use Agilysys Property Management Systems (PMS), Point-of-Sale (POS) solutions and Inventory and Procurement (I&P) systems to consistently delight guests, retain staff and grow margins. Agilysys’ 100% hospitality customer base includes branded and independent hotels; multi-amenity resorts; casinos; property, hotel and resort management companies; cruise lines; corporate dining providers; higher education campus dining providers; food service management companies; hospitals; lifestyle communities; senior living facilities; stadiums; and theme parks. www.agilysys.com