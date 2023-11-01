SmartPM Technologies, Inc. Announces Integration with Autodesk Construction Cloud

The new integration between SmartPM and Autodesk allows project stakeholders to quickly assess critical factors driving construction projects.

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, leading construction analytics software company, SmartPM, announced a new integration with Autodesk Construction Cloud®, a portfolio of software and services that combines advanced technology, a builders network and predictive insights for construction teams. The new integration allows project stakeholders to quickly assess critical factors driving construction projects, allowing more time to focus on proactive project management and risk mitigation.

Keeping CPM schedules aligned with on-site activities is traditionally a daunting task. Schedule misalignment often leads to delays, cost overruns, and increased risks. The integration of SmartPM with Autodesk Construction Cloud aligns schedule analytics with all other essential project data within Autodesk Construction Cloud, helping construction professionals predict and mitigate potential issues before they arise.

SmartPM’s intuitive dashboard and project workspace utilize advanced graphic visualization to bring schedule data to life. By transforming complex data into straightforward, accurate, and concise reports, stakeholders can assess the key factors driving their projects. Now, SmartPM's advanced project management and performance analytics can be embedded directly within Autodesk® Build Insights or BIM 360® Project Home dashboards.

“By bringing the strength of SmartPM to Autodesk Construction Cloud, we're helping address the comprehensive scheduling needs of the construction industry,” said Michael Pink, CEO of SmartPM. “This integration will empower professionals to achieve optimal efficiency, reduce project delays, and ensure that design and execution are always aligned.”

“Without careful project management and close schedule oversight, it’s easy for construction projects to face delays,” said James Cook, director – industry & technology partnerships at Autodesk Construction Solutions. “The SmartPM Partner Card centralizes schedule insights alongside key construction data such as Issues, RFIs and Submittals hosted in Autodesk Construction Cloud.

“By offering project stakeholders a single view of all their scheduling and project information, teams can more easily keep projects on track.”

Project teams can utilize the integration immediately by adding the SmartPM Partner Card to their Autodesk Build Insight or BIM 360 Project Home dashboard.

About SmartPM

Founded in 2016, SmartPM™ Technologies Inc. is a leading construction analytics provider headquartered in Atlanta. SmartPM launched its cloud-based software in 2019 and is now the only comprehensive, schedule-centric analytics solution designed specifically for the construction industry by industry experts. SmartPM drives project management by leveraging billions of data points from the construction schedule to automate schedule and project reviews while extracting insights to mitigate risk, control costs, reduce delays, and increase profitability. SmartPM keeps all parties involved in a project in the loop, so each stakeholder clearly understands their own particular risks and financial ramifications.

For further information, please contact Jaime Buice (jbuice@smartpmech.com) or request more information on SmartPM’s website.

Autodesk, Autodesk Build, Autodesk Construction Cloud, and BIM 360 are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.