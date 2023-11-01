JAKKS Pacific and Authentic Brands Group Announce Long-Term Multi-Brand Agreement for Toys and Products

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), a world-leading toy and consumer products manufacturer, today announced a long-term agreement with Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), a global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform. Through the agreement, JAKKS Pacific will design, manufacture and distribute an extensive range of innovative products inspired by Authentic’s portfolio of iconic brands. This includes Forever 21, Juicy Couture, Element, Roxy, Quiksilver, Prince and Sports Illustrated. The new products are planned to roll out in-store and online at key specialty and mass retailers across North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, commencing in 2024.

“We are thrilled to announce this new partnership with Authentic and the creative process for developing a robust line for these incredible properties is already in progress," said Stephen Berman, Chairman and CEO of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. “Leveraging JAKKS' extensive experience in creating innovative licensed products, we are bursting with design ideas for these key new lines and eagerly anticipate their global retail debut later next year.”

With the design process already underway, customers can expect an initial fall 2024 rollout of skateboards for Quiksilver and Element. Following the launch, JAKKS will extend the offering to roller skates, volleyballs, beach accessories, and a robust line of toys and other toy-related products featuring key brand attributes from Forever 21, Juicy Couture, Prince, Sports Illustrated and Roxy.

The partnership between JAKKS and Authentic kicks off JAKKS’ strategy of developing products for renowned brands to Millennials and Gen Z pushing JAKKS further into new product categories and expanding distribution into additional retail channels. Authentic’s proven platform will further drive these brands’ product lines in the outdoor categories and make way for additional collaborations with other Authentic brands. The addition of more spring/summer-focused businesses also further leverages JAKKS infrastructure to counterbalance its traditional Halloween/Holiday seasonality.

“We are pleased to partner with JAKKS Pacific, a renowned leader in the toy and consumer products industry, to expand these key brands into new categories through fresh product offerings,” said Matthew Salter, Senior Vice President, Partnership – Marketing at Authentic. “We look forward to exploring new opportunities with JAKKS Pacific as we continue to activate our lifestyle brand portfolio in new innovative ways.”

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Ami Amis™, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games™, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, and WeeeDo®, as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), X (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkstoys).

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is a global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform, which owns a portfolio of more than 50 iconic and world-renowned Lifestyle, Entertainment and Media brands. Headquartered in New York City, with offices around the world, Authentic connects strong brands with best-in-class partners and a global network of operators, distributors and retailers to build long-term value in the marketplace. Its brands generate more than $29 billion in global annual retail sales and have an expansive retail footprint in 150 countries, including 13,100-plus freestanding stores and shop-in-shops and 370,000 points of sale.

Authentic is committed to transforming brands by delivering powerful storytelling, compelling content, innovative business models and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. Authentic’s brand portfolio includes Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O’Neal®, David Beckham®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Sports Illustrated®, Reebok®, Brooks Brothers®, Barneys New York®, Judith Leiber®, Ted Baker®, Hunter®, Vince®, Hervé Léger®, Hickey Freeman®, Frye®, Nautica®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Lucky Brand®, Aéropostale®, Forever 21®, Nine West®, Rockport®, Eddie Bauer®, Boardriders®, Quiksilver®, Billabong®, Roxy®, DC Shoes®, RVCA®, Element®, VonZipper®, Honolua®, Spyder®, Volcom®, Shark®, Tretorn®, Prince®, Airwalk®, Izod®, Jones New York®, Van Heusen®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Arrow® and Thomasville®.

