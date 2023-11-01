Witness to War Foundation Marks Approach of Veterans Day by Formally Announcing Partnership with the Warrior Reunion Foundation

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Witness to War Foundation (WTW), the non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the oral histories of combat veterans, sponsored by Insight Sourcing, is pleased to officially announce its partnership with the Warrior Reunion Foundation (WRF), an organization which supports combat veterans in overcoming the challenges of post-military transition by reconnecting those who served together overseas. The collaboration will further honor, assist and amplify the voices of courageous men and women who have served our country in combat.

Since 2001, WTW has interviewed more than 3,000 combat veterans—mostly individuals who served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. Partnering with WRF enhances the foundation’s ability to capture these stories, and further extends its reach to those who served in the country’s most recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan—veterans who have increasingly been reunited through the efforts of WRF.

“As WTW seeks to document first-person accounts of this nation’s heroes, we are honored to partner with WRF and further expand the scope of our efforts to the youngest generation of combat veterans,” said Emily Carley, Director of Witness to War. “This collaboration is especially meaningful with the approach of Veterans Day and our remembrance of the sacrifice of all veterans, past and present.”

WTW and the WRF have worked together previously in an unofficial capacity. WTW has collected interviews at 32 WRF reunions since July 2021.

“Witness to War is a mission-essential force multiplier for our wellness program. Martin [WTW’s interviewer] has seamlessly integrated with our team and has greatly enriched our reunions, giving our combat veterans the opportunity to share their stories in their own words,” said James Ferguson, Founder and CEO of the Warrior Reunion Foundation. “Each session is an opportunity to lay down the weight our warriors have been carrying for decades. We are eternally grateful for our partnership with the WTW team.”

About Witness to War

The Witness to War Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the oral histories of combat veterans through video interviews. Founded in 2001 by entrepreneur Tom Beaty, Witness to War has interviewed thousands of veterans with the mission to preserve their stories for their families and future generations, to honor the veterans by posting combat stories on WitnessToWar.org, and to educate the public on the sacrifices made to preserve our freedoms. The Witness to War Foundation is primarily funded through individual donations and corporate sponsorship from Insight Sourcing Group, LLC.

About Warrior Reunion Foundation

The Warrior Reunion Foundation (WRF) is a non-profit organization dedicated to reconnecting combat veterans through no-cost reunions, leveraging key partnerships to enhance wellness in the veteran and Gold Star Family communities. We champion the therapeutic power of uniting veterans with their military family and including Gold Star Families in the reunion experience, fostering camaraderie and healing. Visit www.warriorreunion.org to learn more.