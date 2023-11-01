Aptar Named Among Top 15 of the ‘World’s Top Companies for Women 2023’ by Forbes

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug and consumer product dosing, dispensing and protection technologies, today announced that it has been named a World’s Top Companies for Women 2023 by Forbes for the third consecutive year (formerly World’s Top Female Friendly Companies). Aptar is among the top 5% of companies, ranked 13 out of the 400 companies included on the list by Forbes and their partner Statista. For this ranking companies were evaluated in three categories including employer brand, public opinion and leadership.

“We are proud to be recognized by Forbes for the third consecutive year for our commitment to supporting women within our organization,” said Shiela Vinczeller, Aptar’s Chief Human Resources Officer. “This award is a testament to the diverse, equitable and inclusive culture that we are building, which allows us to attract and retain top female talent. This starts with our Board of Directors which is comprised of 50% women and our executive committee which is 37% women.”

Marcia Thomas, Director, Global Diversity & Inclusion, shared, “Our progress in diversity, equity and inclusion continues. We are not only supporting women but providing exposure to new growth opportunities. In addition to our women-led employee Resource Group, ALIGN, we have a collaboration with all our employee resources groups - LGBTQ+ and Black/African American - to support and engage in the upward development of women at all levels within our organization.”

Multi-national companies were evaluated through an independent survey of approximately 70,000 women in 37 countries where a three-part methodology was used to generate the ranking. This methodology included the employer brand score where women rated their employer’s performance across a series of gender-related topics, the public opinion score which surveyed how women perceive companies in terms of gender equality and the leadership score which includes the objective criteria such as the presence of women in leadership positions both within the organization and on the Board of Directors.

For a full list of the World’s Top Companies for Women and a breakdown of the methodology, please visit the Forbes website here.

