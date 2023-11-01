AstraZeneca Partners With Axis Communications to Improve Security and Enhance Operational Efficiency at Maryland R&D Facility

CHELMSFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AstraZeneca, a global science-led biopharmaceutical company, and Axis Communications, today announced new surveillance upgrades to AstraZeneca’s research and development (R&D) center in Gaithersburg, Maryland to not only improve campus security and lab safety, but also enhance operational efficiency and augment sustainability efforts. As one of four global R&D centers, AstraZeneca’s Gaithersburg campus – located outside of Washington, DC – is home to around 3,500 employees and is responsible for groundbreaking developments in life-changing medicine for millions of patients around the world.

The state-of-the-art scientific campus is comprised of 10 buildings, spans 1.4 million square feet and includes offices, laboratories, manufacturing facilities and more. When it became apparent that AstraZeneca’s existing security camera solutions were not evolving to meet the dynamic needs of the innovative work environment, the company partnered with Axis to replace the video management system with new features and capabilities that transform the way the security department supports the Gaithersburg campus.

“It was important for AstraZeneca to have a surveillance solution that can keep pace with our innovative work environment, ultimately elevating our operational processes and enabling smarter space planning,” said Brooks Cucuel, Director of Regional Security – Americas for AstraZeneca. “The deployment of Axis Communications’ technology has had a direct, positive impact on our operations – including improved office and lab space planning, manufacturing team training, emergency evacuation drills, and enhanced safety and security. We now have access to advanced functionality and analytical capabilities that did not exist with our previous system.”

The deployment of AXIS Camera Station in conjunction with Axis multisensor cameras and analytics has had a direct impact on how the Gaithersburg campus operates and helps to inform critical decisions daily. For instance, these intelligent technologies work together to improve security and safety, monitor emergency evacuations, and efficiently assign office space and furnishings for its hybrid workforce. The reimagined video management system includes:

AXIS Camera Station, an all-in-one video surveillance and access control system that allows security teams to monitor cameras and other devices remotely

Axis high-speed pan/tilt/zoom (PTZ) cameras to increase security coverage with fewer devices

Motion detection triggers in less trafficked areas like parking garages

Analytics to assist with sustainability efforts, emergency response, space planning, and childcare centers

AXIS 3D People Counters equipped with analytics to monitor building occupancy, gauge usage efficiency, and provide accountability in emergency situations

AXIS Object Analytics to track pedestrian traffic and help inform safety decisions

“We are immensely proud to partner with AstraZeneca to provide security and business intelligence solutions for their Gaithersburg campus,” said Paul Winsker, Mid-Atlantic Business Area Director at Axis Communications. “We know innovation is at the forefront for AstraZeneca, and its employees are dedicated to making strides for the biopharmaceutical industry. With an advanced R&D campus and thousands of employees, it was important for AstraZeneca to get more out of their security systems than just surveillance footage. We are proud to work with the AstraZeneca security team in providing them the tools they need to support the Gaithersburg campus in ways that enhance not just their safety and security, but their operational efficiency as well.”

Gaithersburg is located near the Axis Experience Center (AEC) in Washington D.C., where those interested in improving their security capabilities and business performance with modern network technology can learn about new Axis products and solutions.

Read more about AstraZeneca’s partnership with Axis Communications here: https://www.axis.com/en-us/customer-story/az-acs-analytics

