Goose Insurance Super App Announces Marketing Partnership with iHeartMedia

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Goose Insurance Services Inc., an insurance Super App offering a simple way to instantly buy insurance, announces a new marketing partnership with iHeartMedia and the rollout of nationwide on-air and digital advertising campaigns across iHeartMedia broadcast radio and digital platforms. The partnership aligns with an ongoing initiative by Goose Insurance Services to educate consumers in the U.S. about the importance of having proper insurance coverage, the risks of being underinsured, and how easy and quick it can be to get insurance coverage instantly on the Goose mobile app.

“Over 200 million Americans are uninsured or underinsured. Many people still believe that getting insurance coverage requires sitting down with an agent, spending hours filling out forms, and even undergoing a medical exam in some cases. This is not true, and a lack of knowledge and coverage is putting millions of people at grave financial risk,” said Goose Co-Founder Dejan Mirkovic. “Today, getting insurance coverage for life, travel, renters, injuries and more can be instant and simple when using the Goose Insurance Super App. By working with iHeartMedia to reach its engaged audience, we hope to educate consumers about the new, digital age of insurance and get more people the coverage they need.”

Through its Super App, Goose currently offers U.S. consumers policies including Life Insurance; Accident, Death, and Dismemberment Insurance; Out-of-State Medical; Out-of-Country Medical; COVID-19 Insurance; Renters Insurance; Pet Insurance.

"We are always looking for more ways to bring value to our engaged listeners," said Joe Robinson, President of Corporate Development and Ventures for iHeartMedia. "We’re excited to build brand awareness for Goose Insurance, North America’s first app-only insurance brand that is on a mission to make insurance accessible and affordable to the underserved customer. Goose Insurance is revolutionizing where and how people get insurance and we hope our audience will appreciate the benefits."

The Goose Super App is available on the App Store or Google Play. Consumers can download it and apply for instant coverage today. More information on Goose Insurance Services offerings can also be found by visiting https://www.gooseinsurance.com/.

About Goose:

Established in 2018, Goose Insurance Services takes the confusing parts out of buying insurance and makes it easier than ever to get the right coverage. And it all happens in seconds, from a single app. For more information about Goose, or to download the app, visit www.gooseinsurance.com.

About iHeartMedia:

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.