Cargill’s newly expanded soybean processing plant in Sidney, Ohio poised to connect local farmers to growing demand for soybean oil and meal

SIDNEY, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cargill has completed an expansion and modernization project at its integrated soybean crush and refined oils facility in Sidney, Ohio. The upgraded facility, which came online in September, will help Cargill better serve farmers and meet the growing demand for soy products across food, feed and renewable fuel markets.

The project nearly doubles the previous crush capacity at the facility, providing greater market opportunities for area farmers and feed customers through creating demand for soybeans and offering greater access to soybean meal and hulls. Additionally, customers will have an improved on-site experience, as they will be able to more quickly and efficiently receive soybeans and load out products.

“ We’re proud to make this investment at our Sidney facility. We’ve been in business for 45 years here, and we appreciate the long-standing relationships with local farmers, food and feed customers, and the local community,” said Justin Rismiller, U.S. Crush Soy Commercial Leader for Cargill. “ This has been a complex project, as we continued to run the existing plant during construction. Thanks to our dedicated team, we are able to provide a state-of-the-art facility to better serve our customers and the community for generations to come.”

“ Congratulations to Cargill on completing this project in Sidney which will help Ohio farmers get their products to market faster and meet the increased demand for soy products in many market sectors,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

The Cargill crush facility originally opened in 1978, with the refinery added a decade later. Today it serves as a vital link between soybean farmers in the region and customers both nearby and around the globe. The upgraded facility is among several of Cargill’s efforts to modernize and increase capacity across its North American oilseeds network.

“ The City of Sidney is proud and honored to have Cargill as a valued community partner since 1978. Their recent investment will modernize their operations and expand their processing plant, producing products that are enjoyed across the globe,” said Sidney Mayor Mardie Milligan. “ We are fortunate to have them, and we look forward to the future. On behalf of the City of Sidney, I would like to thank Cargill for their investment and congratulate them on their expansion and the restart of their plant.”

