World’s first city token, İzmir Token, attracts a 10 million TL investment from Sedat Ocakcı

DUBAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Izmir Token, breathing fresh life into the fan token concept familiar to the crypto community and featuring its debut as the world’s first city token, has secured its initial round of funding from businessman Sedat Ocakcı. Chairman of Ocakcı Holding, a trailblazer in the production and R&D of cutting-edge technologies such as drones, AI, AR, and robotics under Metayıldız and TPR Bilişim brands, he has invested 10 million TL into Izmir Token.

“It’s truly exhilarating to see the city token concept, a world-first, springing from Izmir, Türkiye’s crown jewel. Our 10 million TL investment shows our enthusiasm and unwavering faith in the project’s potential. I’m confident that my investment in Izmir Token will yield substantial returns. I foresee its valuation skyrocketing. Hence, I’m keen to continue investing and personally championing this project to the network of influential local and international investors I’m connected with,” Sedat Ocakcı remarked.

To go on sale on the 100th birthday of the Republic of Türkiye

Crafted by Batufi Soft on the ERC-20 blockchain network and spearheaded by Barış Turgut, Izmir Token is envisioned as the digital pulse of social life in Izmir, a bustling metropolis on Türkiye’s Aegean coast. Highlighting the noticeable gap in having fan tokens without a dedicated city cryptocurrency, he observed, “We pioneered the world’s first city token, seamlessly integrating the vast potential of the blockchain with urban life to take advantage of this gap in the market. Envisioned as the digital heartbeat of Izmir’s social scene, Izmir Token stands to benefit both investors and the city itself. Set for a value-driven pre-sale on Türkiye’s cryptocurrency exchange, Bzetmex, on 29 October – a date that marks the centennial celebration of the Republic of Türkiye – it holds great promise. We’re engaging with investors in Dubai, Germany, and Qatar for subsequent investment rounds, targeting 1 to 5 million dollars. We anticipate Izmir Token swiftly gaining traction, carving out its distinct value and making waves on the global cryptocurrency stage.”