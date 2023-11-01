Diversified will introduce 300 D.C. metro area high school students to the technology redefining media at STEM for Her event

KENILWORTH, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diversified, a global technology solutions leader, is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to empower the next generation of women in technology at the upcoming STEM for Her Day event on Nov. 3, 2023. The event, hosted at the International Monetary Fund in Washington, D.C., will be a hands-on, experiential, conference-style day of all things STEM for 300 D.C. metro area female high school students.

One of the event’s main attractions will be Diversified’s interactive exhibit and presentation entitled, “Elevating HER: Building the Future of Media & Entertainment with Amazon Web Services”. This extended reality (XR) studio, brought to life with AWS and film and commercial production company 3500Kelvin, will allow event attendees to see and experience the innovative technology behind some of today's blockbuster movies and digital media.

Attendees will be able to experience a photorealistic virtual world created on three adjoining walls and see how the scene was created and can be modified using software.

“Diversified is proud to work with AWS as a leader supporting a new generation of women exploring and entering the STEM fields,” said Heather Best, senior program manager at Diversified. “Through this initiative, we're not just introducing this particular group of young women to the magic of what’s possible but also demonstrating how their ideas and voices can shape the evolving technology landscape of media and entertainment.”

According to a 2020 World Bank Group report, women account for less than a third of the world’s workforce in technology-related fields. “At STEM For Her, we firmly believe in breaking stereotypes, defying expectations, and embracing endless STEM opportunities for young girls in this field and bridging the gender gap once and for all,” commented Cristine Gollayan, chairman of the board at STEM For Her. “Joining forces with Diversified for STEM For Her Day embodies our strong commitment and true dedication to this cause.”

Several of Diversified’s female engineers will be available on-site for mentoring conversations with students. Best and Calaigh Copland, who co-lead Project W.E., Diversified’s internal resource group dedicated to the engagement and development of women throughout the organization, will share personal stories of navigating a professional career in IT and the limitless potential ahead for women in STEM.

Mac Jeffries, founder, head of experience and virtual production manager at 3500Kelvin, who helped create Diversified’s immersive exhibit, is also a strong supporter of women in tech.

”Collaborative events like STEM for Her Day are more than just showcases—they’re a commitment to the future,” said Jeffries. “We're in it to ensure that these young minds get every opportunity to shine.”

For an in-depth look at Diversified and its involvement in STEM for Her Day, please visit https://stemforher.org/stemforherday2023/.

About Diversified

At Diversified we connect people, technology, and experiences where and when it matters most. Our comprehensive suite of solutions is engineered to help our clients build connections that make a difference – whether by inspiring viewers, engaging associates, motivating audiences, or streamlining and safeguarding operations. Our solutions reach millions every day. Founded in 1993, we’re a global organization serving local needs with associates worldwide. Learn more at www.onediversified.com.

About STEM for Her

STEM for Her, a 501(c)(3) non-profit foundation, is focused on championing programs and initiatives that foster enthusiasm and empower girls and young women to pursue a career in STEM fields of study. The foundation is focused on the Washington D.C. metro area and offers programs to increase exposure to STEM, build confidence, provide role models and generally encourage women to change the world by excelling in STEM-related careers. For more information, please visit www.stemforher.org.