CDN Controls Ties Community Investment to Their Plan for Market Dominance

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Western Canadian energy services company, CDN Controls, revealed a new visual look for the brand. The redesign marks the next chapter for the company, which is focused on the pursuit of market dominance, including the expansion of services, and adding new locations across Canada - and beyond - over the next year. The planned expansion also comes with an annual commitment to invest 1.5% of their annual EBITDA to community investment and sponsorship – directly tying the business’s growth to increased support for local initiatives.

Although the company has invested heavily in community investment over several years, this marks the first time that CDN Controls has publicly announced a revenue-based commitment to giving back.

“Our new community investment strategy—now hinged on a 1.5% EBITDA spending commitment—is the next stage of our industry-leading ESG program,” says Jennifer Sanford, CDN’s Director of Communications. “For three years, CDN has been the only energy services provider to voluntarily release our ESG performance to the public. Key pillars of our ESG strategy have been our strong, formal Indigenous partnerships and verified climate impact reporting. Now it’s time for our community investment program to meet the same threshold of excellence.”

Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance is managed by a dedicated executive, CDN’s Vice President of ESG, Jennifer Ezekiel.

The new community investment strategy is aligned to global targets as outlined among the UN Sustainable Development Goals, with a particular focus on Good Health & Wellbeing. CDN Controls’ investments and sponsorships will focus exclusively on:

Team Play: Where Demonstration of Teamwork is Evident

Competitive Play Events

Wellness that Provides Sustained Sustainability to Individuals & Community

Training & Education

“As energy service providers, we are not often looked to for leadership on ESG. CDN Controls wants to change that,” says Sanford. “We have been making enormous strides in transparency, emissions measurement, and more. When we come to a new community, we do more than create local jobs. We want to raise the bar for our whole industry as we grow.”

Non-profit organizations, charitable foundations, groups, and individuals working towards positively impacting communities in alignment with one or more of these principles are encouraged to apply for Community Investment grants through their website.

To celebrate this announcement, CDN Controls is kicking off a season of giving, announcements, and special initiatives for the many communities across Western Canada that they call home. Communities are encouraged to look out for CDN Controls who will be appearing in local towns and cities as part of their sustained effort to support the places where they live, work and play.

About CDN Controls

CDN Controls is Western Canada’s leader in electrical and instrumentation maintenance, automation, communication, and renewable/solar services. United by a shared belief that clients are best served by a service provider in the relentless pursuit of solving challenges through impactful relationships and partnerships, CDN’s collective team of 700 employees and contractors are committed to the highest standards in performance, measurement, and safety. With 9 branches in Alberta and British Columbia, and six formal Indigenous partnerships, CDN Controls delivers systems that perform.