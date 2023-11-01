Adastra Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Drive AI-Powered Solutions Globally

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adastra, a leading global Data and Analytics solutions provider, announced today that it has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to advance the development and deployment of cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) solutions by leveraging generative AI. Adastra has been creating tailored solutions across industries, including financial services, manufacturing, automotive, and public sector that are now powered by Amazon SageMaker JumpStart and Amazon Bedrock to meet customer demand.

Amazon Bedrock is a fully managed service that provides access to industry-leading foundation models via an API to build and scale generative AI applications. Amazon SageMaker JumpStart is a developer portal that provides pre-trained, open-source models, algorithms, and solutions for a wide range of problem types to help companies get started with machine learning. Together, Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker JumpStart can help efficiently deliver AI solutions for clients.

"Our collaboration with Adastra underscores our shared commitment to drive digital innovation worldwide by developing AI solutions that empower organizations to make informed decisions, deliver exceptional customer outcomes, and achieve sustainable growth,” said Chris Sullivan, Vice President, Worldwide System Integrators at AWS.

"Our SCA with AWS underscores Adastra’s dedication to empowering organizations," said Kevin Harmer, Chief Cloud Officer of Adastra. “AWS prioritizes their customers and is always looking to serve them better; this is why our relationship is a success – our cultures align. Together, we know we can help businesses leverage the full potential of AI, increase innovation, and drive tangible growth.”

Adastra's Vice President of Global AWS Alliance, Loan Ly, added, "The SCA with AWS helps businesses adopt ground-breaking capabilities to transform their operations. Adastra's expertise in AI solutions is now combined with AWS's global cloud capabilities, which will accelerate AI innovation and redefine business landscapes."

The three-year SCA will focus on fostering growth in key regions, including North America, with an emphasis on the U.S., along with Europe and the Middle East, with a concentration on Germany. Adastra is committed to investing in the growth of AI solutions, with a focus on generative AI, and leveraging AWS’s delivery capacity will allow distribution across global geographies.

“AWS and Adastra are helping us access powerful insights that were previously challenging to uncover. The data is now at our fingertips, and we have this great visibility into a wealth of information. If you can’t measure it, you can’t fix and improve it,” said Jason Condello, CTO of Mathnasium.

“The SCA paves the way for global businesses to make the most of their data. AWS’s expansive delivery capacity will increase sustainable growth for Adastra in regions such as Germany, Austria, and Switzerland,” said Dr. Johannes Mellenthin, AWS Alliance Lead DACH, Adastra.

This SCA marks a milestone in Adastra's journey to reshape industries through AI-driven innovation. For more information please visit: adastracorp.com

About Adastra

For over two decades, Adastra has transformed businesses into digital leaders, helping global organizations innovate, achieve operational excellence, and create unforgettable customer experiences, all with the power of their data. At the forefront of artificial intelligence, data, cloud, digital and governance services, Adastra delivers solutions to enterprises to leverage data they can control and trust, connecting them to their customers – and their customers to the world.