AECOM selected to provide engineering services for Metro Vancouver’s Stoney Creek Trunk Sewer Upgrade

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that it has been selected by Metro Vancouver to provide engineering services for the design and construction of the Stoney Creek Trunk Sewer Upgrade project. In this role, AECOM will help to replace the trunk sewer to accommodate the current and future demands for the cities of Burnaby, Coquitlam, and Port Moody. Once complete, the new sewer pipeline will address existing capacity and odor issues while adhering to the latest standards of quality and sustainability.

"The Stoney Creek Trunk Sewer Upgrade project is a critical initiative that will deliver positive impacts for local communities," said Richard Barrett, chief executive of AECOM’s Canada region. "We are excited to bring together the best of our wastewater conveyance expertise to address existing sewerage and drainage challenges and support the needs of the Metro Vancouver region for years to come."

AECOM will provide comprehensive engineering services that cover civil, structural, geotechnical, environmental, hydro-technical, and traffic planning aspects of the design. Its scope of work includes the design of a new sewer between existing manholes at the intersections of North Road and Rathburn Drive, Government Street and Cariboo Road, assessment and implementation of air ventilation and odor control, and assessment of the remaining life and integrity of the existing sewer. The local team of design leads, advisors, environmental professionals, and junior staff will be supplemented by expert knowledge in trenchless technologies, hydraulics, and condition assessment from across AECOM.

“We are proud to partner with Metro Vancouver leveraging our industry-leading water capabilities to deliver this important project,” said Beverley Stinson, chief executive of AECOM’s global Water business. “Built on a foundation of local talent enhanced by a vast global knowledge network, we look forward to developing resilient and cost-effective design solutions for the Stoney Creek Trunk Sewer that best meet their performance requirements.”

The Stoney Creek Trunk Sewer, originally installed in 1959, has become undersized due to substantial regional growth and increased groundwater infiltration due to aging infrastructure. The existing sewer is situated in an environmentally sensitive area and has had operational challenges, further intensified by its location at the bottom of a steep ravine and several direct home service connections. The new sewer pipeline will mitigate these challenges and is expected to contribute to operationally safe, efficient and reliable infrastructure that will be designed for a service life of 100 or more years.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical and digital expertise, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.1 billion in fiscal year 2022. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

About Metro Vancouver

Metro Vancouver is a diverse organization that plans for and delivers regional utility services, including water, sewers and wastewater treatment, and solid waste management. It also regulates air quality, plans for urban growth, manages a regional parks system, provides affordable housing, and serves as a regional federation. The organization is a federation of 21 municipalities, one electoral area, and one treaty First Nation located in the region of the same name. The organization is governed by a Board of Directors of elected officials from each member jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

