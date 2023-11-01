FOX News Audio Expands Audacy Partnership to Include FOX Weather Stream

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FOX News Audio has expanded its partnership with Audacy to include FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free, ad-supported streaming television (“FAST”) weather service. Effective November 1, the deal will expand FOX News Audio’s existing relationship with Audacy, which also distributes FOX News Podcasts and the FOX News Talk audio streams.

Available on both the Audacy app and Audacy.com, listeners will have on-the-go access to FOX Weather’s critical weather news, reporting and live programming from a team of over 120 meteorologists nationwide. Audacy has delivered FOX News Audio content to its digital platform consumers since 2019.

FOX Weather, which recently marked its two-year anniversary on October 25th, can also be found on platforms including Verizon Fios, Samsung TV Plus, Cox, The Roku Channel, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Fire TV Channels, Optimum, Spectrum, LG Channels, DIRECTV STREAM, Xumo Play, WOW!, Vidgo, TuneIn, Plex and Astound Broadband. The service continues to be available through FOX Television Station Diginets in top markets including New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, among others.

FOX News Audio encompasses FOX News Radio (FNR), FOX News Headlines 24/7 and FOX News Podcasts. A 24/7 news service, FNR reaches over 16 million listeners a week on over 1,500 affiliated radio stations. Featuring three nationally syndicated weekday talk programs — The Brian Kilmeade Show, FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla and The Guy Benson Show — FNR also provides hourly newscasts surrounding business updates and breaking-news coverage. FOX News Podcasts offers a catalogue of more than 40 on-demand original podcasts, including The FOX News Rundown. On SiriusXM Channel 115, FOX News Headlines 24/7 provides listeners with around the clock coverage of the day’s headlines in 15-minute segments. More information at https://radio.foxnews.com/.