GoBundance Women Raises Over $15,000 for Charities During Fall Retreat

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoBundance Women, a high-level mastermind membership organization and support network for extraordinary female entrepreneurs, C-level executives and other high achieving women from diverse ethnicities, backgrounds, and industries, hosted over 75 members and guests at its 2023 Fall Retreat in Orlando. As part of the annual event, members conduct fundraisers to support various charitable organizations. This year, GoBundance Women raised $15,000 for charity. The donations will be split between two worthy causes with over $10,000 in funding going to World Youth Horizons, and over $5,000 going to Global Action Institute.

“It is always incredible to see the way our members come together to lift each other up by sharing their own experiences in business and life, offering advice, friendship, open minds and listening ears,” said CEO Mandy McAllister. “The growth we experience as a group in personal well-being, life, and business in just a few days is remarkable. One of the most impactful moments is when we announce the total amount of funding raised for our charitable partners. We know this money will help change lives, and we are thrilled to support two amazing causes through the generosity of our members at this year’s retreat.”

World Youth Horizons was founded in 2021 by humanitarian Jeff Hoffman, the award-winning global entrepreneur, original founder of Priceline, and CEO, Chairman of Global Entrepreneurship Network. The organization provides access to proper nutrition, education, healthcare, and safe environments for underprivileged and at-risk youth to spend their time in. World Youth Horizons helps expand the horizons for children to live and create a better life for themselves and other children in the world. World Youth Horizons gives 100% of the donations it receives to youth.

“Thanks to the generosity of the amazing women of GoBundance Women, World Youth Horizons was able to send 100 children to school in Uganda,” said Hoffman. “These donations paid for their school fees, books, uniforms, and even school lunches. Education changes lives, and the women of GBW gave these children that opportunity.”

Global Action Institute provides vulnerable and disadvantaged communities in need with access to security and safety solutions that help the community better protect itself whether the community is recovering from a natural disaster, conflict, or is chronically at risk.

“As the founder of GAIcares.org, I am so grateful for the $5,000 matched donation made by the GoBundance Women, to support women and children in need. This generous contribution is not just a monetary gift, it’s a beacon of hope for those who are facing the darkest of times. This grant will allow us to provide food, shelter, and clothing for women and children who have lost everything,” said Celia Cortes. “We invite everyone to join us in this mission. Your support, no matter what size, will amplify the effect of this donation and allow us to reach more families in need. Together, we can make a lasting impact.”

For more information about becoming a member of GoBundance Women and upcoming events for members and guests, visit: www.gobundancewomen.com.

About GoBundance Women

GoBundance Women is an exclusive membership community of executives, entrepreneurs, and investors. Members seek truth and genuine connection with other powerful women. Members don’t climb ladders, they own them. Members support each other and keep everyone accountable for every aspect of their lives. They apologize for nothing. And celebrate success, beauty and badassery in a way that doesn’t diminish their own. Members are diverse, eclectic and impossible to define…or hold down. They value health, financial freedom, adventure, genuine contribution, and above all – unapologetic, unabashed and limitless joy. Membership provides the tools, mentorship and community needed to achieve your goals, attain higher levels of success and create a full, abundant life that you love to live.