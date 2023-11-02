Oova Signs On Markacy As Agency Of Record

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oova, a leading at-home fertility tracker serving both individual customers and clinicians, has brought on Markacy as its Agency of Record. Markacy, a leading growth marketing agency in New York City has a proven track record of scaling women-centric consumer brands through their Finance Based Marketing approach.

The U.S.-based femtech company Oova was founded in 2017 by Amy Divaraniya, PhD, and today works with hundreds of clinicians and thousands of direct-to-consumer customers. Oova was looking for a more strategic agency partnership to revamp its customer acquisition strategy for its B2C and B2B channels. They wanted an agency that had expertise across the funnel, and had experience in creating bespoke marketing strategies that enabled financial results. Markacy’s background launching and scaling brands like Droplette, Willow, Aavia, as well as other female focused brands made them a top choice.

“We chose Markacy as our agency of record because their approach was different and tailored to our business model, margin and financial goals. They have dug into our product margin, customer LTV, website, CRM, and creative and are helping us create customized media and marketing plans to scale our unique business. It's the first time I feel like I am starting to understand what the elusive “funnel” is for my business. Markacy is a great partner and I am excited about the path forward with them.” Amy Divaraniya, Founder and CEO of Oova.

Markacy will be supporting Oova across their B2C and B2B sales funnels covering advertising, CRM (email/SMS marketing), creative and message testing, retention and website CX optimization strategy. The partnership is centered on getting Oova in more customers' and clinicians' hands to support the fertility journey.

“Oova has the only fertility management product on the market that clinicians are also using daily in their practices. No one else in the market can claim that. We are excited about the technology, brand, leadership and market opportunity. We have a strong direct-to-consumer and B2B playbook to scale customer acquisition profitability and increase brand awareness. We are excited about helping Oova refine its media mix, customer targeting and funnel to reach more of the market in 2023 and 2024.” Tucker Matheson, Partner & Co-Founder at Markacy.

