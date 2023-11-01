Bee Partners Closes $50 Million Fund IV, Poised to Shape the Future of DeepTech Startups

SAN FRANCISCO & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bee Partners, a leading venture capital firm specializing in DeepTech preSeed investments, is thrilled to announce the successful final closing of its fourth fund, exceeding its targeted raise of $50M. This significant milestone demonstrates the confidence and support received from a diverse group of institutional and individual investors during a particularly difficult time in capital raising. With a track record of disciplined investing and a deep understanding of the evolving technology landscape, Bee Partners is poised to shape the future of startups that are building tomorrow's transformative technologies.

"Discipline, adaptability, and grit are at the core of our investment philosophy," says Michael Berolzheimer, Managing Partner of Bee Partners. "We believe in supporting exceptional entrepreneurs who possess the audacity to challenge the status quo and the resilience to overcome obstacles along their journey."

Bee Partners IV, the latest addition to the firm's fund portfolio, has already deployed 20% of its capital to seven carefully selected companies. Among these companies are three Generative AI startups that are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. This strategic investment approach reflects Bee Partners' commitment to identifying disruptive technologies that have the potential to reshape industries and create meaningful impact.

"At the preSeed stage, we not only invest capital in DeepTech startups building our tomorrow but, more importantly, we underwrite and invest our time into the humans who are building the machines of tomorrow," explains Berolzheimer. "We believe that the success of any technological innovation lies in the resilience, adaptability, and determination of the individuals driving its development."

Bee Partners' investment strategy identifies early-stage startups in the DeepTech sector, particularly those focused on artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, and frontier technologies. By providing not only capital but also strategic guidance, mentorship, and access to a vast network of industry experts, Bee Partners aims to empower entrepreneurs and position them for long-term success.

With Bee Partners IV, the firm seeks to continue supporting audacious founders and their visionary projects. By fostering an ecosystem that nurtures innovation and encourages collaboration, Bee Partners aims to generate significant value for its investors and contribute to the advancement of transformative technologies.

About Bee Partners:

Bee Partners leads preSeed DeepTech venture capital investing by partnering with founders who have the smarts, grit, and humanity to create the machines of tomorrow in AI/ML, Robotics, Automation, Synthetic Biology, and more. The firm leverages a singular approach in detecting new and emerging patterns of business as well as inside access to fertile but often overlooked entrepreneurial ecosystems to identify early opportunity in large, untapped markets. This approach has led the portfolio to a 60% matriculation rate to Series A. Bee’s portfolio companies consistently realize growth at levels that outstrip industry averages and have secured over $1.5B in follow-on capital from the world's top VCs.