TikTok Selects Digital Marketing Company adQuadrant to Join Its TikTok Shop Preferred Agency Program

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--adQuadrant, a leading digital growth partner for DTC e-commerce brands, is one of the first agencies to be named a TikTok Shop certified preferred partner. In addition to attesting to adQuadrant’s proficiency with the e-commerce solution, the certification gives adQuadrant direct access to greater resources within TikTok for merchants wanting to get set up with TikTok Shop.

TikTok Shop is a new e-commerce solution integrated within TikTok that enables product discovery, product details, checkout and payment to be powered and performed within the TikTok app, providing a complete, in-app shopping experience for TikTok users. The platform provides a way for brands to complete sales transactions at the time of engagement, as well as work more effectively and organically with creators.

“adQuadrant has a deep understanding of how brands can best use TikTok Shop to reach new consumer audiences to create significant and organic growth,” said Alanna Essig, U.S. E-commerce Operations of TikTok. “Their ability to manage TikTok Shop storefronts will give their clients a big advantage when it comes to increasing sales and connecting with consumers in a meaningful and impactful way.”

For its TikTok Shop clients, adQuadrant will handle all onboarding of merchants, develop and implement creative assets, manage and maintain the TikTok Shop storefront, update and optimize product catalogs, provide technical and development support and recruit and manage creators.

“As an early adopter of TikTok Shop, adQuadrant will be able to harness the power and reach of TikTok to offer clients the first opportunity to use this emerging social commerce platform and benefit from its innovative and organic approach,” said Warren Jolly, CEO of adQuadrant. “We believe TikTok Shop has the potential to significantly change the digital commerce landscape, to the point where it will rival Amazon, and we are eager to put this powerful engine to work for our clients.”

adQuadrant is a leading omnichannel digital marketing company focused on helping brands achieve exponential growth through advanced solutions around business strategy, creative, measurement, data and media planning and buying. The company manages more than $150 million in annual ad spend and has proven to be a valued digital growth partner to dozens of clients including challenger brands that have quickly scaled upward of 500%. adQuadrant was founded in 2015 and is based in Irvine, California. More information is available at adQuadrant.com.