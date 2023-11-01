Independent Trucks launch new helmet and pads collection with Triple Eight & 187 Killer Pads with a heavy skate session video at Tony Hawk’s ramp featuring Tom Schaar, Bryce Wettstein, Liam Pace, Reese Nelson and a follow-cam from Chris Gregson. Watch the Triple Eight/187 & Independent Trucks video on the Triple Eight NYC YouTube Channel. (Photo: Business Wire)

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triple Eight / 187 Killer Pads and Independent Trucks have teamed up to create the new Independent Trucks helmet and pads collection. This collaboration features Triple Eight’s Certified Sweatsaver Helmet and 187 Killer Pads Combo & Six Packs, just in time for the holidays. Available now at your nearest skate shop!​

Triple Eight/187 & INDEPENDENT Trucks video: link

It’s only right to drop a new skate edit with our best shared team riders to launch this collection! Check out three minutes of next-level vertical skateboarding from a heavy skate session at Tony Hawk’s ramp - featuring Tom Schaar, Bryce Wettstein, Liam Pace, Reese Nelson and a follow-cam from Chris Gregson.

ABOUT 187 KILLER PADS

187 Killer Pads has been designing and constructing pads for top professionals for the past decade. Started by a long-time skater in a family-owned upholstery shop, 187 Killer Pads has since become the preferred choice of skaters worldwide. With its visionary designs and revolutionary systems, 187 Killer Pads continues to lead the way in raising industry standards and making protective gear better.

ABOUT TRIPLE EIGHT

Triple Eight was born on the streets of New York City. Back in 1995, we hit the pavement—literally—with our first helmet, and have been developing tough, stylish protective gear for the action sports industry ever since. Our team is continuously dreaming up new products, incorporating new technology, and maintaining our hard-earned reputation for skate, bike, snow, water and derby gear of the highest quality and craftsmanship.