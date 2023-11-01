Baskin-Robbins nets three-year sponsorship deal with Raptors 905

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Baskin-Robbins Canada has signed a three-year sponsorship agreement with the Raptors 905, the Mississauga-based Toronto Raptors affiliate and only Canadian franchise competing in the NBA G League. The agreement gives the renowned brand status as official ice cream of the team and includes consumer-facing programs such as “Inside Scoop” pre-game stats, title sponsorship of birthday shoutouts during home games and other promotional opportunities to come throughout the year.

“Sports, especially at this calibre, bring a lot of smiles to so many in our community,” says Natalie Joseph, spokesperson for Baskin-Robbins in Canada. “Enjoying a game, whether professional, semi-professional or at the community level, is fun individually but even more so as a group. And that’s true too with a visit to our shops and the world of ice cream.”

The partnership tips off November 10th with the start of the Raptors 905 season and is believed to be the brand’s largest sponsorship in Canada since its founding in 1971.

“We are extremely proud of the deep roots Baskin-Robbins has in Canada,” says Diego Gianelli, Vice-President International at Inspire Brands. “Good things, and good relationships, last. We believe that this partnership with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, and especially our association with basketball, is a good one that revolves around our passion for smiles and families.”

Fans attending games at Paramount Fine Foods Centre who are celebrating a birthday will be able to participate in Baskin-Robbins’ Birthday Shoutouts program, to be featured on the big screen. And fans of player and team stats will enjoy the Inside Scoop, also presented by Baskin-Robbins, which will be presented before every game.

“Our ambition is to continuously elevate our fan experience through unique partnerships, and alongside Baskin-Robbins, we look forward to offering Raptors 905 fans more opportunities to connect to our team,” says Julian Franklin, Vice President, Partnership Development & Strategy, MLSE. “Through programs like Inside Scoop and further promotional opportunities, our passionate fans will have the opportunity to engage even further with our team, inside and outside of the arena.”

About Baskin-Robbins Canada

Baskin-Robbins was founded in 1945 by two ice cream enthusiasts who shared a dream to create an innovative ice cream shop that would be a neighbourhood gathering place for families. Celebrating 52 years in Canada this fall, Baskin-Robbins operates 115 locations in Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba, and British Columbia. Each year, more than 300 million people around the world visit Baskin-Robbins to enjoy some of the close to 1,400 flavours available in the brand’s ice cream library, as well as its assortment of frozen treats including frozen beverages, sundaes, Polar Pizza® ice cream treats and cakes. For more information on Baskin-Robbins Canada or any of its locations, visit baskinrobbins.ca.