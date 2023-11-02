Cheniere and Foran Energy Group Sign Long-Term LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: LNG) announced today that Cheniere’s subsidiary, Cheniere Marketing, LLC (“Cheniere Marketing”), has entered into a long-term liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) sale and purchase agreement (“SPA”) with Foran Energy Group Co. Ltd. (“Foran”).

Under the SPA, Foran has agreed to purchase approximately 0.9 million tonnes per annum (“mtpa”) of LNG for 20 years from Cheniere Marketing on a free-on-board (“FOB”) basis for a purchase price indexed to the Henry Hub price, plus a fixed liquefaction fee. Deliveries will commence upon the start of commercial operations of the second train (“Train Eight”) of the Sabine Pass Liquefaction Expansion Project (“SPL Expansion Project”) in Louisiana and are subject to, among other things, a positive Final Investment Decision with respect to Train Eight.

“We are pleased to build upon our existing long-term relationship with Foran, one of the fastest growing natural gas companies in China, with the signing of our second 20-year SPA that secures increased LNG volumes for Foran for the long term,” said Jack Fusco, Cheniere’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This 20-year SPA further supports China’s commitment to growing natural gas as a primary energy source and provides Foran with a flexible and reliable LNG solution for its operations. The SPA is also expected to support the SPL Expansion Project, and represents the first contract signed in connection with the project’s second train.”

The SPL Expansion Project is being developed for up to approximately 20 mtpa of LNG capacity. In May 2023, certain subsidiaries of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE American: CQP) entered the pre-filing review process with respect to the SPL Expansion Project with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

About Cheniere

Cheniere Energy, Inc. is the leading producer and exporter of LNG in the United States, reliably providing a clean, secure, and affordable solution to the growing global need for natural gas. Cheniere is a full-service LNG provider, with capabilities that include gas procurement and transportation, liquefaction, vessel chartering, and LNG delivery. Cheniere has one of the largest liquefaction platforms in the world, consisting of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi liquefaction facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast, with total production capacity of approximately 45 mtpa of LNG in operation and an additional 10+ mtpa of expected production capacity under construction. Cheniere is also pursuing liquefaction expansion opportunities and other projects along the LNG value chain. Cheniere is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has additional offices in London, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C.

For additional information, please refer to the Cheniere website at www.cheniere.com and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Foran

Foran Energy Group Co., Ltd., formerly Foshan Gas Group Co., Ltd., is one of the fastest growing city gas companies in China primarily engaged in the transmission and distribution of natural gas in the Guangdong region. Foran also provides gas engineering design and construction, integrated energy supply, natural gas trading, gas storage peak shaving and actively promotes the development of cutting-edge technologies and core equipment in the entire industrial chain of natural gas and hydrogen energy, such as solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC), furnace thermal equipment manufacturing, energy conservation and emission reduction, in-pipeline testing technology promotion and R&D, and integrated hydrogen production and hydrogenation equipment. Foran was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Foshan, China. Foran mainly distributes its products within the domestic Chinese market and is expanding its business scope from a city gas company to a comprehensive energy service provider.

Forward-Looking Statements

