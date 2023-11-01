Accelerate Field Inspection Documentation with U Scope’s New Photo Management Guidewire Marketplace App

SAN MATEO, Calif. & TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and U Scope Technologies (U Scope) announced that PHOTO iD’s new Ready for Guidewire validated accelerator is now available to ClaimCenter users in the Guidewire Marketplace.

PHOTO iD by U Scope provides insurers with a quick, organized way to capture and label property inspection images, then share detailed photo inspection reports, even before leaving the inspection site. PHOTO iD allows insurers to create custom inspection workflow templates to guide users through the inspection remotely or with the platform’s automated inspection guidance feature. The cloud-based photo management and documentation platform can be accessed by both mobile and web, enabling real-time team collaboration and communication via video or team chat.

With the U Scope’s PHOTO iD Accelerator for Realtime Property Documentation, insurers can:

Easily access inspection status updates, fully captioned photos, and detailed inspection reports within ClaimCenter;

Improve field documentation efficiency and policyholder satisfaction; and

Decrease inspection costs and reporting errors.

PHOTO iD includes numerous features that facilitate an easy, detailed inspection, such as a roof pitch gauge, in-camera compass, pre-labeled inspection category folders, custom reports, real-time voice-labeled captions with a single touch, and much more.

“With natural disasters seemingly increasing in frequency and severity each year, it is clear that property inspections need to be quick, thorough, and accurate,” said Earl Randolph, Founder, U Scope Technologies. “PHOTO iD was created to modernize and optimize inspections, ensuring efficiency and ease for insurers, inspectors, and policyholders alike.”

“We congratulate U Scope on the release of its new ClaimCenter app,” said Will Murphy, Vice President, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire. “PHOTO iD can help insurers reduce claim cycle time and gain policyholders the resolution they desire faster than ever. Now, connected with Guidewire, the PHOTO iD app can help to increase insurer efficiency even further.”

About U Scope Technologies

U Scope develops innovative software solutions and mobile applications tailored to provide a safer, faster, and more efficient process for documenting the condition or repair status of residential and commercial properties.

U Scope leverages the power of AI technology within their team collaborative photo management platform to usher a new era of streamlining the photo documentation and reporting lifecycle of any property inspection or field service task to boost team productivity and improve customer satisfaction.

U Scope’s secure infrastructure is designed with robust safeguards to ensure the protection of both their clients' private information and data by maintaining SOC2 compliance to help protect against unauthorized access from both internal and external threats.

For more information or to request a Free trial of PHOTO iD, visit https://photoIDapp.net and follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire’s solution ecosystem is the largest in the P&C industry, with over 185 solution partners providing over 215 integrations in the Guidewire Marketplace. Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with more than 1,600 successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices