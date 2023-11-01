Orca Security Announces Generative AI Integration With Amazon Bedrock

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orca Security, a pioneer of agentless cloud security, today announced that it has enhanced its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) by becoming one of the first cloud security companies to integrate with Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service that provides access to industry-leading foundation models via an API to build and scale generative AI applications.

The integration helps organizations significantly accelerate their Mean Time to Resolution (MTTR) by delivering turnkey remediations with automatic code generation. By leveraging Amazon Bedrock, Orca effectively operates as a security co-pilot, boosting efficiency and lowering the skill thresholds needed for cloud security professionals.

The Amazon Bedrock integration marks Orca Security’s third integration with a leading AI engine, following existing integrations with ChatGPT and Azure OpenAI. By expanding access to best-in-class generative AI engines, Orca Security continues to embrace its culture of innovation to help deliver superior cloud security that is easy to operate, multiplies productivity, and accelerates cloud security outcomes.

“Orca is pioneering generative AI-driven cloud security,” said Gil Geron, CEO and Co-founder of Orca Security. “By integrating generative AI in our platform, we have helped our customers significantly improve their productivity and cloud security postures. Our latest integration with Amazon Bedrock demonstrates the resolve in our commitment to utilizing technologies such as generative AI to deliver tangible business advantages to our customers.”

The Orca Cloud Security Platform can now leverage Amazon Bedrock to automatically generate remediation instructions for detected risks in customer cloud environments. Security teams can simply copy and paste generated code into their command line interface, and Infrastructure as Code (IaC) provisioning tools, or follow steps in a console, to significantly accelerate their MTTR. These turnkey remediations also lower the skill thresholds needed for cloud security professionals to act quickly, accurately, and decisively. This enables teams to lower risk in their environment, and considerably fortify cloud security posture.

Shai Alon, Director of AI Innovation at Orca Security, said: “We recently delivered AI-driven cloud asset search capabilities, enabling teams across an organization—irrespective of their skill level—to ask plain language questions to understand what’s in their cloud environment. Our Amazon Bedrock integration is further testament to our ongoing AI innovation, with more capabilities on the way, democratizing cloud security and augmenting the effectiveness of security teams.”

The integration with Amazon Bedrock is the latest in a number of AWS integrations to enhance security for Orca and AWS customers’ cloud estates, including with Amazon GuardDuty and Amazon Security Lake. Named winner of the 2022 Global AWS Security Partner Award, Orca Security leverages its close relationship with AWS to comprehensively secure AWS cloud estates.

Orca supports over 100 AWS services to provide comprehensive security coverage for its customers’ AWS estates, detecting risks across infrastructure, workloads, identities, and data. The Orca Platform is available in AWS Marketplace.

To learn more, visit Orca Security at AWS Re:Invent on Nov 27 - Dec 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, or visit http://orca.security.

About Orca Security

Orca Security is the pioneer of agentless cloud security that is trusted by hundreds of enterprises globally. Orca makes cloud security possible for enterprises moving to and scaling in the cloud with its patented SideScanning™ technology and Unified Data Model. The Orca Cloud Security Platform delivers the world’s most comprehensive coverage and visibility of all risks across the cloud. With continuous first-to-market innovations and expertise, the Orca Platform ensures security teams quickly identify and remediate risks to keep their businesses secure. Connect your first account in minutes: https://orca.security or take the free cloud risk assessment.