EigenPhi Partners with Consensys to Uncover Novel Insights into DeFi Transactions Structures and Strategies

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EigenPhi, a leading player in decentralized finance (DeFi) data analysis, is thrilled to announce a strategic collaboration with Consensys, the leading blockchain and web3 software company.

EigenPhi's cutting-edge proprietary algorithms to analyze publicly available on-chain data will support Consensys‘ efforts to benefit users by revolutionizing the experience of transacting and expressing intents on public blockchain networks. EigenPhi will regularly supply Consensys and its products and platforms, i.e., Metamask and Infura, with comprehensive research reports, offering unparalleled depth and breadth of data-driven insights and analytics into transaction structures and trading strategies.

“This partnership brings together the best of both areas—EigenPhi's expertise in near real-time on-chain data analytics and Consensys’s deep understanding of web3 users and builders activity and need,” said Mars Cheng, Founder and CEO of EigenPhi. “Together, we aim to foster a more transparent, fair, and robust growth of the DeFi industry and the broader blockchain ecosystem. Our focus extends beyond mere transactional data to include the strategies that drive those transactions, providing a holistic view of the DeFi landscape.”

The collaboration comes at a critical time. Granular transaction analysis is essential for the DeFi space to develop into a complete financial infrastructure and see mass adoption. The insights generated by EigenPhi’s automated trade analyses will provide actionable intelligence for stakeholders, including Consensys, to optimize users’ transactions, including improving cost and inclusion.

“The real power of blockchain lies in its transparency and decentralized nature. This partnership will illuminate these aspects even further, shedding light on DeFi transactions structure and strategies,” said Didier Le Floch, Engineering Leadership at Consensys. “Consensys will leverage these insights to optimize transactions and improve outcomes for both users and builders. By enhancing and abstracting the experience of transacting and expressing intents on public blockchain, we further enable the next wave of participants and mainstream adoption.”

About EigenPhi

EigenPhi, a leader in on-chain analytics and DeFi intelligence, provides a unique toolkit featuring EigenPhi.io, EigenTx, and proprietary algorithms to explore strategies. We convert complex order flows into actionable insights for traders, enterprises, and stakeholders. Our three-pronged analysis of structure, behavior, and affiliation delivers a profound understanding of the DeFi landscape, shaping transactions and future DeFi innovation. For our services and benefits, visit https://EigenPhi.io/ and https://EigenPhi.com.

About Consensys

Consensys is the leading blockchain and web3 software company. Since 2014, Consensys has been at the forefront of innovation, pioneering technological developments within the web3 ecosystem. Through our product suite, including the MetaMask platform, Infura, Linea, Diligence, and our NFT platform, we have become the trusted collaborator for users, creators, and developers on their path to build and belong in the world they want to see. Whether building a dapp, an NFT collection, a portfolio, or a better future, the instinct to build is universal. Consensys inspires and champions the builder instinct in everyone by making web3 universally easy to use and develop on. To explore our products and solutions, visit https://consensys.io/.