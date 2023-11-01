AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Oceanview Life and Annuity Company and Oceanview Reinsurance Ltd.

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings to “a” (Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent) of Oceanview Life and Annuity Company (Oceanview Life) (headquartered in Phoenix, AZ) and its reinsurer affiliate, Oceanview Reinsurance Ltd. (OVRe) (Hamilton, Bermuda). These companies are collectively referred to as Oceanview. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) has been revised to stable from positive.

The ratings reflect Oceanview’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The rating changes consider Oceanview’s continued growth in capital needed to support a growing book of business driven by recently established profitability and continued capital support from the parent company. AM Best expects positive earnings growth to contribute to Oceanview’s capital growth along with a continued but declining need in the level of capital support required by the parent.

