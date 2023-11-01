agilon health Announces Sale of MDX Hawaii

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--agilon health (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities, today announced that it has sold MDX Hawaii, a wholly owned subsidiary, and its related operations to a private buyer.

“ This transaction will allow us to concentrate our efforts on our core partner markets, leveraging our proven, full-risk partnership model that enables physician groups to be accountable for the total cost and quality of care for their senior patients,” said Steve Sell, chief executive officer, agilon health. “ MDX Hawaii will benefit from a new owner that is better positioned to invest in and advance its specific fully-delegated business model while continuing to support its focus on improving patient care. We are thankful to the entire MDX Hawaii team for their contributions to agilon health over the past seven years.”

Acquired by agilon in 2016, MDX Hawaii is a provider network supporting approximately 600 physicians with fully-delegated risk contracts and management services organization capabilities, including claims processing and utilization management. MDX Hawaii’s physician network provides care to approximately 36,000 members covered by two Medicare Advantage health plans on the islands of Oahu, Maui, and Kauai.

Management believes the sale of MDX Hawaii will allow agilon to focus on the company’s core partner markets in the continental United States. In these markets, agilon leverages a common operating structure centered around long-term, joint venture partnerships with physician groups and health systems, and non-delegated, full-risk contracts across multiple health plans in a geography. Select agilon physician partners also participate in the ACO REACH program. Currently agilon has 31 physician partners.

The sale of MDX Hawaii and its related operations closed on Tuesday, October 31. Financial terms are not being disclosed. Additional information regarding the transaction will be discussed during agilon’s third quarter earnings call on November 2, 2023.

