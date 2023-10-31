RouteSmart Technologies Offers Industry-Leading Software on AWS Marketplace

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RouteSmart Technologies, a leading provider of route planning and optimization solutions, is pleased to announce the availability of its cutting-edge enterprise solution, Routing as a Service (RaaS) on the AWS Marketplace.

RouteSmart enables clients with service and delivery forces to run more efficiently. They can quickly balance the day’s work and sequence routes so field service workers can get on the road faster. The expansion of this partnership between RouteSmart and Amazon Web Services (AWS) further solidifies RouteSmart's commitment to providing innovative, scalable, secure, route-planning solutions to its clients to run their operations at peak efficiency.

“Our AWS Marketplace listing makes accessing our route planning services as easy as a few clicks,” said Chris Walz, VP of Sales at RouteSmart. “With RouteSmart and AWS, businesses can seamlessly integrate our solutions into their operations, enhancing efficiency and optimizing routes with minimal effort.”

RouteSmart Technologies first embraced AWS in 2010, recognizing the immense potential of AWS for scaling operations and delivering superior performance, reliability, scalability, and security to its clients. Through the years, RouteSmart has successfully supported some of the world's largest distribution and field service organizations, enabling them to optimize their daily operations and streamline their route planning processes.

RaaS provides API access to RouteSmart Technologies' suite of workload balancing and service order sequencing solvers. Users can automate daily workload planning for field service technicians through embedding RaaS with existing business systems such as SAP, Oracle CC&B, Hansen, and other field service work order management systems.

RouteSmart Technologies is known for its optimization intelligence, developed through a unique combination of extensive operations research, years of experience, and industry specialization. For more information about RouteSmart Technologies' route planning solutions on AWS Marketplace, click here.

About RouteSmart Technologies

RouteSmart Technologies, a leader in route optimization solutions, addresses the most complex routing challenges for newspaper, postal and local delivery, public works and utilities clients around the globe. Through a precise and detailed approach, RouteSmart helps improve route safety, provides operating cost reduction and achieves efficiencies through route planning automation. Rooted in research and focused on continuous enhancement, RouteSmart’s team of leading industry experts and global network of distributors and partners intimately understand the routing challenges faced within each industry and constantly innovate their routing solutions to meet changing distribution demands. Visit RouteSmart.com to learn more.